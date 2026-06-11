Russia Spending Vast Resources For Very Limited Gains Canadian General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Christopher Coates, former commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Russia's greatest vulnerability is that it is fighting an illegitimate war. That may sound abstract, but it matters strategically. Russia is not fighting for survival; it chose this war, and it has spent enormous resources for very limited gains," Coates said.

He noted that "the Kremlin can still mobilize support through propaganda and media control, but that has limits."

"A system built on falsehoods eventually weakens from within. Sustaining a long war of choice becomes harder over time, especially as the human and economic costs accumulate," the general said.

Joint drone production with Ukraine could benefit Canada – General Coates

As previously reported, Canada last month announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia over the abduction of Ukrainian children and their propaganda-driven indoctrination.

Since the illegal annexation of Crimea, Canada has imposed restrictive measures on nearly 3,500 individuals and entities.

Photo: U.S. Strategic Command