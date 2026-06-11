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The UNOG Forum, Co-hosted by the UN and WGDO, is About to Open, and the SDGs Awards Recognizing Outstanding Achievements in Support of the SDGs Will Soon Be Announced at the UN
(MENAFN- Press Release Agency)
When global green design forces converge at the United Nations to witness a landmark moment for a sustainable future, an annual flagship event combining UN-awarded honors, a thought leadership forum, green commercial product exhibition and sales linkages, as well as high-end curated business travel experiences, is set to open at the United Nations.
Promotional price excluding airfare and visa fees: USD 5,120 per person (approximately RMB 36,600 per person). Secure your United Nations conference seat now by completing your payment. The United Nations Office at Geneva and WGDO will provide you with high-quality conference services.
Honor goes beyond receiving an award.
This is an opportunity to take the stage at the United Nations and gain global recognition. During this UNOGconference, Sina.com, a leading global media platform, will concurrently announce the Sustainable Global Leaders Summit Achievement Awards, honoring outstanding contributions and achievements in sustainable development.
At the UN premises, the “WGDO （World Green Design Organization ）Green Leaf Mark” will be issued, alongside an exclusive Palais des Nations marketing and promotional showcase for high-quality commercial products and premium fashion collections.
Dedicated awards will be presented for commercial products and corporate representatives at the United Nations, including:
• Green Design International Grand Prize
• Sustainable Fashion Award
The event will also host a formal recognition and certification ceremony at the United Nations for individual green design engineers, defining responsibilities under the concept of green design and highlighting innovation-driven future connectivity through a high-end thematic framework.
Simultaneously, the Palais des Nations Forum will convene, bringing together global perspectives and enabling in-depth dialogue with representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, national governments, international organizations, and industry leaders—opening new opportunities for collaboration through intellectual exchange.
Multi-tier Product Portfolio | UN Experience Packages Available at Different Price Levels
WGDO（ World Green Design Organization ）provides multi-level United Nations-themed service products and SDGs Awards offerings, creating a personalized UN diplomatic journey. Customers may select and purchase the following packages based on their needs:
UN Awards Ceremony
Exclusive Palais des Nations award presentation ceremony and diplomatic courtesy services.
Palais des Nations Forum
UN forum seating, thematic exchanges, and international resource networking.
UN Official Engagement Program
Customized face-to-face interaction services with UN officials, offering a premium experience.
Business Travel Premium Package
The promotional rate, excluding airfare and visa expenses, is USD 5,120 per person (approximately RMB 36,600 per person).A combined package including hotels, itinerary planning, UN meetings, and urban business experiences.
UN-Themed Customized Services
Tailored for individuals, enterprises, and brands, including promotional showcases for commercial products at the United Nations and premium diplomatic hospitality services at the Palais des Nations—ensuring each participation becomes a shareable, collectible, and sustainably valuable UN experience.
Different pricing tiers correspond to different levels of UN experience products, allowing customers to self-select the depth of engagement with UN official interactions and travel privileges—ensuring each investment carries corresponding UN value recognition and identity experience.
Global Live Broadcast | Extending Recognition Beyond Borders
The award ceremony at the Palais des Nations and the UN forum will be broadcast globally in real time, capturing worldwide attention. Your honors, brand stories, and product design concepts will be witnessed by a broader audience, amplifying long-term influence.
Reservation Now Open | Limited Availability, First Come First Served
Looking to experience a United Nations honor award?
Looking to embark on a business trip curated and serviced through the United Nations?
Looking to bring your brand and personal value into global visibility?
You may now reserve consultation and proceed with immediate purchase of your preferred service package.
Secure your Palais des Nations seat by completing payment early | First payment, first allocation | Exclusive UN service configurations available
Let your personalized United Nations recognition become reality, elevate your journey, and mark a moment the world remembers. Secure your UN conference pass and award experience now.
Reference source and WGDO contact link:
Reference source
Reference source
Reference source
Begin your journey toward a United Nations honor experience today.
When global green design forces converge at the United Nations to witness a landmark moment for a sustainable future, an annual flagship event combining UN-awarded honors, a thought leadership forum, green commercial product exhibition and sales linkages, as well as high-end curated business travel experiences, is set to open at the United Nations.
Promotional price excluding airfare and visa fees: USD 5,120 per person (approximately RMB 36,600 per person). Secure your United Nations conference seat now by completing your payment. The United Nations Office at Geneva and WGDO will provide you with high-quality conference services.
Honor goes beyond receiving an award.
This is an opportunity to take the stage at the United Nations and gain global recognition. During this UNOGconference, Sina.com, a leading global media platform, will concurrently announce the Sustainable Global Leaders Summit Achievement Awards, honoring outstanding contributions and achievements in sustainable development.
At the UN premises, the “WGDO （World Green Design Organization ）Green Leaf Mark” will be issued, alongside an exclusive Palais des Nations marketing and promotional showcase for high-quality commercial products and premium fashion collections.
Dedicated awards will be presented for commercial products and corporate representatives at the United Nations, including:
• Green Design International Grand Prize
• Sustainable Fashion Award
The event will also host a formal recognition and certification ceremony at the United Nations for individual green design engineers, defining responsibilities under the concept of green design and highlighting innovation-driven future connectivity through a high-end thematic framework.
Simultaneously, the Palais des Nations Forum will convene, bringing together global perspectives and enabling in-depth dialogue with representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, national governments, international organizations, and industry leaders—opening new opportunities for collaboration through intellectual exchange.
Multi-tier Product Portfolio | UN Experience Packages Available at Different Price Levels
WGDO（ World Green Design Organization ）provides multi-level United Nations-themed service products and SDGs Awards offerings, creating a personalized UN diplomatic journey. Customers may select and purchase the following packages based on their needs:
UN Awards Ceremony
Exclusive Palais des Nations award presentation ceremony and diplomatic courtesy services.
Palais des Nations Forum
UN forum seating, thematic exchanges, and international resource networking.
UN Official Engagement Program
Customized face-to-face interaction services with UN officials, offering a premium experience.
Business Travel Premium Package
The promotional rate, excluding airfare and visa expenses, is USD 5,120 per person (approximately RMB 36,600 per person).A combined package including hotels, itinerary planning, UN meetings, and urban business experiences.
UN-Themed Customized Services
Tailored for individuals, enterprises, and brands, including promotional showcases for commercial products at the United Nations and premium diplomatic hospitality services at the Palais des Nations—ensuring each participation becomes a shareable, collectible, and sustainably valuable UN experience.
Different pricing tiers correspond to different levels of UN experience products, allowing customers to self-select the depth of engagement with UN official interactions and travel privileges—ensuring each investment carries corresponding UN value recognition and identity experience.
Global Live Broadcast | Extending Recognition Beyond Borders
The award ceremony at the Palais des Nations and the UN forum will be broadcast globally in real time, capturing worldwide attention. Your honors, brand stories, and product design concepts will be witnessed by a broader audience, amplifying long-term influence.
Reservation Now Open | Limited Availability, First Come First Served
Looking to experience a United Nations honor award?
Looking to embark on a business trip curated and serviced through the United Nations?
Looking to bring your brand and personal value into global visibility?
You may now reserve consultation and proceed with immediate purchase of your preferred service package.
Secure your Palais des Nations seat by completing payment early | First payment, first allocation | Exclusive UN service configurations available
Let your personalized United Nations recognition become reality, elevate your journey, and mark a moment the world remembers. Secure your UN conference pass and award experience now.
Reference source and WGDO contact link:
Reference source
Reference source
Reference source
Begin your journey toward a United Nations honor experience today.
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