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China Slams Japan’s Defense Plans, Warns of Expanding Military Ambitions
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday expressed concern over Japan’s latest defense strategy proposals, arguing that Tokyo’s military expansion is becoming more pronounced and could undermine regional stability.
According to reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said a recently approved draft by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party reflects efforts by certain political forces to move away from the country's post-war security framework and pursue a broader military role.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Lin said the proposal, which is expected to be presented to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before the end of June, calls for a significant increase in defense spending. The plan reportedly cites growing security challenges, including China’s military development and NATO’s target of allocating 3.5% of gross domestic product to defense.
According to available information, the draft also recommends expanding Japan’s counterstrike capabilities, strengthening defenses against large-scale missile and saturation attacks, and developing next-generation submarines capable of carrying long-range missiles.
The proposal further advocates deeper reliance on the United States’ nuclear deterrence framework and measures aimed at ensuring Japan could maintain military operations for an extended period, potentially up to one year in the event of a major conflict.
Lin argued that these initiatives demonstrate what Beijing views as an increasingly serious military buildup by Japan and warned that such moves could heighten tensions in the region.
According to reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said a recently approved draft by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party reflects efforts by certain political forces to move away from the country's post-war security framework and pursue a broader military role.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Lin said the proposal, which is expected to be presented to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before the end of June, calls for a significant increase in defense spending. The plan reportedly cites growing security challenges, including China’s military development and NATO’s target of allocating 3.5% of gross domestic product to defense.
According to available information, the draft also recommends expanding Japan’s counterstrike capabilities, strengthening defenses against large-scale missile and saturation attacks, and developing next-generation submarines capable of carrying long-range missiles.
The proposal further advocates deeper reliance on the United States’ nuclear deterrence framework and measures aimed at ensuring Japan could maintain military operations for an extended period, potentially up to one year in the event of a major conflict.
Lin argued that these initiatives demonstrate what Beijing views as an increasingly serious military buildup by Japan and warned that such moves could heighten tensions in the region.
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