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Iran Says US Actions, Truce Breaches Are Hindering Diplomatic Progress
(MENAFN) Iran on Wednesday accused the United States of weakening diplomatic efforts through repeated ceasefire violations, shifting policy positions and inconsistent messaging, according to reports citing statements from the Foreign Ministry.
Speaking to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that successful negotiations require a stable environment and favorable conditions for diplomacy to proceed.
“Diplomatic processes do not take place in a vacuum,” Baghaei told reporters.
“To advance any negotiation or diplomatic process, a minimum level of conducive conditions is required to allow diplomacy to move forward,” he said.
Baghaei argued that Washington’s approach was making diplomatic engagement more difficult, pointing to what he described as changing demands and conflicting signals.
“Unfortunately, the United States, through the contradictory messages it sends, the repeated changes in its positions and demands, and, worst of all, repeated violations of the ceasefire, is harming the diplomatic process,” he said.
The Iranian spokesperson also criticized Israel, accusing it of damaging diplomatic efforts through continued violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
“Any diplomatic process is harmed by the use of force and unlawful actions,” Baghaei added.
According to available information, Tehran is assessing the implications of the latest regional developments before deciding on the future course of negotiations. Baghaei said Iranian authorities would review the conditions surrounding any upcoming diplomatic engagement but did not provide additional details.
Speaking to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that successful negotiations require a stable environment and favorable conditions for diplomacy to proceed.
“Diplomatic processes do not take place in a vacuum,” Baghaei told reporters.
“To advance any negotiation or diplomatic process, a minimum level of conducive conditions is required to allow diplomacy to move forward,” he said.
Baghaei argued that Washington’s approach was making diplomatic engagement more difficult, pointing to what he described as changing demands and conflicting signals.
“Unfortunately, the United States, through the contradictory messages it sends, the repeated changes in its positions and demands, and, worst of all, repeated violations of the ceasefire, is harming the diplomatic process,” he said.
The Iranian spokesperson also criticized Israel, accusing it of damaging diplomatic efforts through continued violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
“Any diplomatic process is harmed by the use of force and unlawful actions,” Baghaei added.
According to available information, Tehran is assessing the implications of the latest regional developments before deciding on the future course of negotiations. Baghaei said Iranian authorities would review the conditions surrounding any upcoming diplomatic engagement but did not provide additional details.
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