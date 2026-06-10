Kedarnath Yatra: Man Arrested For Cheating Pilgrims With Fake VIP Darshan

The Rudraprayag Police remain vigilant to ensure the safety of pilgrims and smooth darshan arrangements during the Kedarnath Yatra. Strict action is being taken against individuals attempting to disrupt the pilgrimage or defraud devotees.

Man Arrested for VIP Darshan Fraud

In a recent case, police arrested a man accused of cheating pilgrims by falsely promising VIP darshan at the Kedarnath Temple. According to police, on June 8, Kedarnath Police Outpost received information that a person identified as Chirag, along with local associates, was luring pilgrims with assurances of VIP darshan. The accused allegedly collected Rs 3,000 each from a group of 10 devotees, fraudulently obtaining a total of Rs 30,000.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Kedarnath Police "arrested" the accused from the temple premises. During a search, police recovered Rs 5,000 in cash, believed to be part of the amount collected from the victims.

Legal Action Taken

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to carrying out the fraud in collaboration with a local accomplice. A case has been registered against the accused at Sonprayag Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was subsequently produced before the court and, following judicial orders, was remanded to judicial custody and sent to the District Jail in Chamoli. Police stated that efforts are underway to trace the other accused involved in the case, and further investigation is in progress.

SP Details Arrest of Fake Agent

SP Niharika Tomar said that Police in Uttarakhand have arrested a 31-year-old Himachal Pradesh resident for allegedly posing as a fake IRCTC agent and cheating pilgrims out of thousands of rupees by promising VIP darshan at the Kedarnath Dham.

"On 8th June 2026, the police post at Shri Kedarnath Dham received information about an individual claiming to be an IRCTC agent and collecting money from people under the pretext of arranging VIP darshan. Our police took immediate action and, upon investigation, arrested a man named Chirag, a 31-year-old resident of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, and recovered Rs 5,000 from him," the SP said.

"During interrogation, he admitted to posing as a fake IRCTC agent and charging people Rs 3,000 each for VIP darshan. He had collected a total of Rs 30,000 from a group of 10 people... It has also come to light that a local individual was involved in this matter, and an investigation is currently underway. We have arrested Chirag and produced him before the court to seek his remand," SP Tomar added. (ANI)

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