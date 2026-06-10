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Cate Macinnis-Ng

Cate Macinnis-Ng


2026-06-10 05:36:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Biological Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

Cate is a plant ecophysiologist interested in plant-climate interactions. She focuses on how drought influences fluxes of carbon and water in forest systems. She is also interested in impacts of climate change on the biodiversity of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Experience
  • 2024–present Professor, Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland
Education
  • 2003 University of Technology Sydney, PhD Botany

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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