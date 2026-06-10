Cate Macinnis-Ng

Cate is a plant ecophysiologist interested in plant-climate interactions. She focuses on how drought influences fluxes of carbon and water in forest systems. She is also interested in impacts of climate change on the biodiversity of Aotearoa New Zealand.

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