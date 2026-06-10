Campaign Against Bank Crypto Limits Triggers UK Regulatory Debate

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stand With Crypto UK is urging its 286,000 members to challenge British banks restricting transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges, arguing that blanket limits on transactions to regulated platforms are restricting access to digital assets.

The advocacy group cites a report from the UK Cryptoassets Business Council that found 40% of crypto transactions are blocked or restricted by UK banks. The group argues that many of the restrictions apply to transfers involving exchanges registered with the country's Financial Conduct Authority and do not account for individual customer risk profiles.

According to the report, one exchange recorded nearly £1 billion in declined transactions over a one-year period due to bank-side rejections, while 80% of surveyed platforms reported an increase in blocked or restricted transfers.

Stand With Crypto said members can submit complaints through a tool on its website that generates letters challenging transfer restrictions, with responses from banks expected to inform the campaign's next steps.

Mark Fairless, CEO of UK clearing bank ClearBank, told Cointelegraph that banks should take a risk-based approach to crypto-related payments rather than imposing broad restrictions across the sector.

“Interventions should be targeted and proportionate, as broad blocks risk undermining competition and the ability of regulated firms to operate effectively in the UK,” Fairless said.

Related: EU proposes ban on 11 crypto platforms in Russia sanctions push

Bank transfer restrictions and regulatory response

The campaign underscores a broader regulatory conversation about access to crypto markets and the role of banks in enforcing anti-money-laundering regimes. Analysts note that difficulty moving funds into regulated, FCA-registered exchanges can complicate onboarding for institutional and retail investors alike, potentially pushing activity toward non-compliant or offshore venues if constraints persist. Regulators have emphasized that the UK framework must balance consumer protection with competitive access to regulated crypto services.

UK stablecoins and market policy trajectory

The push around transfers sits within a wider UK policy debate over stablecoins and the infrastructure required to support a domestic market. In early May, a House of Lords committee examined proposed stablecoin regulations, with lawmakers questioning industry executives on bank-run risks, AML controls and the potential impact on traditional banking. Later in May, the Bank of England signaled it was reconsidering proposed caps on stablecoin holdings and reserve requirements as part of its review of pound-denominated stablecoins.

The policy objective is to foster a domestic stablecoin market while ensuring financial stability and access to banking for regulated issuers. DefiLlama data show the global stablecoin market cap, with non-dollar tokens comprising a relatively small share of overall liquidity.

In June, a House of Lords committee urged regulators to avoid measures that could inhibit the growth of GBP-denominated stablecoins, warning that reserve and holding rules could limit viability. The committee urged regulators to balance oversight with the ability of the sector to scale.

Broader digital-asset regulation and market infrastructure

Beyond stablecoins, UK regulators have advanced broader digital-asset initiatives. In May, the Bank of England proposed extending operating hours for the country's settlement infrastructure to support tokenized markets. In June, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed allowing certain retail-focused investment funds to allocate up to 10% of their portfolios to crypto exchange-traded products, signaling a move toward broader institutional access while maintaining risk controls.

These developments occur in the context of ongoing efforts to align supervisory frameworks with evolving market structures, including settlement resilience, asset tokenization, and investor protection rules. The regulation-focused stance aims to shore up financial stability, while enabling compliant actors to participate in a growing digital-asset ecosystem.

As policymakers refine the UK's approach, observers will monitor how banks implement risk-based decisioning for crypto-related payments and how draft stablecoin rules translate into licensing, custody, and liquidity requirements for regulated issuers.

Closing perspective: The UK's stance on bank-partnered access to crypto markets and the pace of stablecoin regulation will shape the viability of domestic players and international cooperation on cross-border standards. Market participants should watch for further regulatory guidance, bank responses to complaints, and updates to the overarching digital-asset framework.

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