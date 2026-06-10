MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Trillium College Launches Applied AI for Business Management and Applied AI for Digital Marketing Programs in Ontario

June 10, 2026 10:14 AM EDT | Source: Jeff Social Marketing

Port Perry, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Trillium College, a career-focused private college in Ontario, has launched two new programs designed to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence skills in business and marketing: Applied AI for Business Management and Applied AI for Digital Marketing.







Trillium College Launches Applied AI for Business Management and Applied AI for Digital Marketing Programs in Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries across Canada and globally, employers are increasingly seeking graduates who understand both core business principles and how to apply AI tools in real-world settings. These new Trillium College programs are designed to close that skills gap through hands-on, career-focused training.

Both programs are based on curriculum developed in partnership with the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) and industry partners, ensuring alignment with national standards, employer expectations, and current workforce needs.

Applied AI for Business Management Program

The Applied AI for Business Management program combines essential business education with practical AI applications. Students learn how to use artificial intelligence to improve business decision-making, streamline operations, analyze data, and support strategic planning.

The program builds foundational knowledge in business management, marketing, and organizational operations while integrating modern AI tools used in today's workplace.

Applied AI for Digital Marketing Program

The Applied AI for Digital Marketing program focuses on how artificial intelligence is reshaping digital marketing in Canada and globally. Students gain practical experience using AI tools for content creation, social media strategy, customer targeting, campaign optimization, and marketing analytics.

Graduates will be prepared for roles in digital marketing, marketing coordination, content strategy, and AI-supported marketing operations.

"These programs reflect the growing need for AI skills in both business and marketing careers," said Robin Graham, Director, Compliance & Academic Quality. "At Trillium College, we are focused on delivering practical, career-ready training that aligns with what employers are actively looking for in today's job market."

Key Program Highlights

Applied, hands-on AI training for business and marketing Career-focused curriculum aligned with industry needs Real-world projects and practical learning outcomes Training in AI tools used in modern workplaces Designed to prepare students for in-demand careers in Canada

Graduates of these programs can pursue careers in business management, digital marketing, marketing analytics, content strategy, and AI-enhanced business roles across multiple industries.

With these launches, Trillium College continues to strengthen its position as a leading Ontario career college offering practical, job-ready education in high-demand fields such as business, healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.

Enroll in Applied AI Programs in Ontario

Enrollment is now open for both programs. Learn more:

Applied AI for Business Management:



Applied AI for Digital Marketing:



About Trillium College

With over 20 years of experience, Trillium College is a career-focused private college in Ontario, Canada, dedicated to providing practical, hands-on education that prepares students for in-demand careers. With a focus on small class sizes, industry-relevant curriculum, and personalized support, Trillium College offers programs across business, healthcare, technology, and skilled trades. The college is committed to helping students build the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today's evolving workforce.

About the National Association of Career Colleges

National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) is a national association representing 450 regulated career colleges from across the country.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Miles

Manager, Brand & Digital Growth

Trillium College

PO Box 960

Port Perry, ON. L9L 1A8

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Jeff Social Marketing