“Not For Free”: MFA Discusses Ukraine Defense Cooperation With Bulgaria

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing, according to Ukrinform.

“As of now, Ukraine does not receive free military aid from Bulgaria. Ukrainian-Bulgarian defense cooperation continues on a commercial basis and is mutually beneficial for Ukraine and Bulgaria,” he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects this cooperation to continue because it also benefits Bulgarian companies, which can scale up production and generate revenue through this partnership.

not to supply weapons to Ukraine any longer, Defense Minister say

The MFA spokesperson also expressed hope that cooperation will continue on a commercial basis, as, in Ukraine's view, it strengthens both countries.

“We are grateful to Bulgaria for making such projects possible. We value our cooperation with their defense companies. This cooperation is commercial, mutually beneficial, and allows us to achieve peace,” the diplomat clarified.

As reported, on June 9, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoianov stated that Bulgaria would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine.