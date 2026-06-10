Bitcoin Is In Grip Of Mild Crypto Winter For TWO Main Reasons

His analysis comes as Bitcoin trades around $61,000, down more than 50% from its record high above $126,000 and after suffering its steepest weekly decline since 2022.

Yet despite the sharp correction, Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says the current downturn bears little resemblance to the devastating crypto winters that previously shook the sector.

He argues that the current weakness is being driven not by failures within crypto itself, but by two powerful forces reshaping investor behaviour across global markets.

The first factor is the rapid reassessment of the outlook for US monetary policy.

Bitcoin performs best during periods of abundant liquidity, falling borrowing costs and rising investor appetite for risk.

The deVere chief executive says that backdrop has changed materially.

The second major reason is that Bitcoin is competing against one of the most powerful waves of investor enthusiasm seen in years.

This is creating a powerful shift in investor psychology.

He believes this competition for capital is having a greater impact on Bitcoin than many investors realise.

Neither of these factors undermines the long-term case for Bitcoin, he stresses.

History, Nigel Green argues, suggests periods of pessimism have often created some of the most compelling opportunities in Bitcoin's development.

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