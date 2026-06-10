Rupee Jumps As Colombo Tightens Exporter Dollar Rule Arabian Post

The currency strengthened sharply in Colombo trading, touching 328 to the dollar from weaker levels around 336.50 before settling in a wider 332-334 range. The previous close was near 337.00-337.75, underscoring the immediate impact of the central bank's intervention on market sentiment. The move marks one of the rupee's strongest single-session gains this year after months of pressure linked to higher fuel bills, vehicle imports and heavy demand for dollars from importers.

The new rule, issued through an extraordinary gazette under the authority of Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, requires exporters of goods receiving proceeds during a calendar month to convert the residual foreign exchange into Sri Lankan rupees on or before the tenth day of the following month. The change effectively reduces the conversion window to about 30 days from the earlier period of about 90 days, after permitted payments are made.

The directive came into immediate effect and applies to exporters after they use proceeds for authorised payments such as imports, debt servicing and other approved foreign currency obligations. It reverses part of the relaxation introduced in 2024, when the central bank gave exporters more time to convert proceeds as foreign exchange conditions improved after the country's debt crisis.

The latest measure is designed to bring export dollars more quickly into the domestic market at a time when the rupee has come under renewed strain. The currency had fallen by about 8 per cent this year before the intervention, reflecting a combination of stronger import demand, elevated global energy prices and cautious dollar conversions by exporters waiting for more favourable rates.

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Market participants said the shortened conversion period could provide near-term support by increasing the supply of dollars through the banking system. The effect, however, may be temporary if importers absorb the additional liquidity quickly, particularly with fuel, medicines, vehicles and intermediate goods continuing to drive demand for foreign exchange.

The rupee's rebound follows a series of policy moves by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to contain pressure on the currency and inflation. On May 26, the central bank raised the overnight policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.75 per cent, its largest increase since 2023, signalling a shift away from growth support towards price and currency stability. The rate move followed a faster-than-expected rise in inflation and a renewed deterioration in external conditions.

Headline inflation in Colombo stood at 5.5 per cent in May, marginally above the central bank's target and slightly higher than April's 5.4 per cent. Price pressures have been fuelled by energy adjustments and the spillover from tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed up import costs for fuel-dependent economies. Construction firms have also reported higher input costs and shortages of petrochemical-based materials.