Iran Fans Lose World Cup Ticket Access Arabian Post

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran said it had already started the ticket sales process for group-stage matches when access to its quota was removed. The federation said the move meant it could no longer provide tickets to fans for Iran's fixtures in the United States, where the team is scheduled to play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before meeting Egypt in Seattle.

The decision has added a diplomatic dispute to an already tense World Cup build-up for Iran, whose participation has been complicated by strained relations with Washington, visa delays and the relocation of its team base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico. The federation has described the removal of ticket access as inconsistent with the tournament's principles of equality and sporting neutrality, arguing that supporters should not be penalised by political disputes.

Each participating federation is typically entitled to a fixed share of tickets for its supporters, commonly set at 8 per cent of stadium capacity for relevant matches. The allocation allows national associations to distribute seats directly to fans, supporters' groups and official travel partners. Iran's federation said that process had been disrupted after it had already begun handling demand from fans seeking to attend the group stage.

FIFA has not announced any change to Iran's match schedule. The governing body has indicated that it is working with the Iranian federation to find compliant ways for supporters to attend, a formulation that points to the legal and financial complications around transactions involving Iran under sanctions rules. The practical impact remains uncertain for fans who planned to travel from Iran or had expected to obtain tickets through official federation channels.

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Iran open their Group G campaign against New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium on June 15, face Belgium at the same venue on June 21 and play Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26. The World Cup begins on June 11 and runs until July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with an expanded 48-team format and 104 matches.

The ticket dispute follows several operational problems around Iran's preparations. The squad had initially been expected to base itself in Tucson, Arizona, but the camp was moved to Tijuana after security and visa concerns. Players were eventually cleared for entry to the United States, but some federation and support staff faced restrictions, leaving the delegation with a reduced official presence around the team.

The controversy also comes as tournament organisers deal with broader scrutiny over access to the United States for participants from countries affected by travel restrictions or diplomatic tensions. Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, expected to become the first official from Somalia to work at a men's World Cup, was denied entry to the United States, raising further questions over whether all qualified participants can reach tournament venues without administrative barriers.