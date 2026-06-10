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Swiss Sustainable Investments Grew In 2025

Swiss Sustainable Investments Grew In 2025


2026-06-10 02:16:24
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The value of sustainable investments continued to increase in Switzerland, with the market - unlike in other countries - remaining robust. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss sustainable investments grew in 2025 This content was published on June 10, 2026 - 10:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Investimenti sostenibili, il 2025 è stato di crescita Original Read more: Investimenti sostenibili, il 2025 è stato di cre

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This was revealed in a study published today by Swiss Sustainable Finance (SSF), an organisation active in the field.

+ Swiss finance under scrutiny over climate impact

The total volume of the investments in question has risen by 3% to CHF1.94 trillion by the end of 2025. According to the report, sustainability criteria are now often integrated into processes without products being explicitly marketed as sustainable: they have become the norm in many contexts.

+ Is sustainable finance wishful thinking?

Extreme weather events are now seen as the main nature-related risks: financial players see them as an important factor for profit fluctuations, loss of value and disruptions in supply chains. At the same time, the need for resilient infrastructure and climate-friendly business models opens up new investment opportunities.

According to the study, the use of artificial intelligence has also increased significantly. Many applications have moved from the test phase to the operational phase and are increasingly being used for investment analysis, risk assessment and new product development.

More More Swiss finance sector told to 'green' up its act

This content was published on Dec 9, 2023 The Swiss financial centre has been told to banish greenwashing through self-regulation or else be shackled with legislation.

Read more: Swiss finance sector told to 'green' up it

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