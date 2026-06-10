MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to discuss a new idea with leaders of major artificial intelligence companies. The proposal involves the U.S. government taking an equity stake in AI firms, allowing the public to benefit directly from the growth and success of the industry. The move reflects the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in the economy and national development.

Whether the plan moves forward or not, it has added a new dimension to the ongoing conversation about the future of AI and its impact on society. Other players like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) in the AI space will be watching how this idea pans out and...

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