Jaipur Court Awards 20-Year RI To Teacher, Accomplice In Minor Assault Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) In a widely discussed case involving the abduction, sexual assault and blackmail of a minor student, a POCSO Court has awarded 20 years' rigorous imprisonment each to the accused teacher and his accomplice, along with substantial monetary penalties.

The conviction was secured through the investigation conducted by Jaipur Rural Police and prosecution by the Special Public Prosecutor.

Jaipur Range Inspector General of Police Rahul Prakash said a serious case involving the kidnapping and repeated sexual exploitation of a minor girl by a school teacher had come to light in the Jobner police station area of Jaipur Rural district.

Considering the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, senior advocate Mahavir Singh Kishnawat was appointed Special Public Prosecutor on the recommendation of the Director General of Police and with the approval of the state government to ensure effective representation on behalf of the prosecution.

According to police records, on January 2, 2024, the victim's family reported at Jobner Police Station that their minor daughter had been missing since the previous night and expressed suspicion regarding a school teacher, Afzal Khan.

Acting swiftly, the police traced and apprehended the accused from Sirsa, Haryana, and safely rescued the victim.

During the investigation, the victim alleged that the accused teacher had established contact with her while she was his student and subsequently exploited and blackmailed her using objectionable photographs and videos.

She further alleged that the accused repeatedly threatened her and subjected her to sexual exploitation.

On January 1, 2024, the accused, along with his associate Ram Swaroop, allegedly abducted her and transported her towards Haryana.

Recognising the seriousness of the case, the then Station House Officer and Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector Dharam Singh Gurjar, initiated immediate action, including the victim's medical examination and collection of evidence.

The case was selected under Jaipur Range Police's Case Officer Scheme, enabling continuous monitoring and expedited investigation.

After collecting substantial scientific, technical and documentary evidence, Jaipur Rural Police filed a comprehensive charge sheet against both accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code within a stipulated timeframe.

Special Public Prosecutor Mahavir Singh Kishnawat effectively presented the prosecution's case before the court.

During the trial, statements of 16 witnesses were recorded, 68 documentary exhibits were produced and 12 material exhibits were submitted.

Based on the evidence and witness testimonies, the prosecution successfully established the charges against both accused.

Delivering its judgment on June 10, 2025, the POCSO Court, Jaipur, presided over by District Judge Dr Kailash Chandra Atwasiya, convicted both accused and awarded stringent punishment.

The principal accused, Afzal Khan, a resident of Dyodi, Phulera, was sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined a total of Rs 2.75 lakh.

Co-accused Ram Swaroop, a resident of Laxmipura, Jobner, was convicted for aiding the principal accused and participating in the criminal conspiracy.

He was sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined a total of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Rahul Prakash said the verdict reflects the commitment of Rajasthan Police towards ensuring justice for victims of crimes against children and highlights the effectiveness of the Case Officer Scheme in securing timely convictions in sensitive cases.