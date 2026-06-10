MC-IF In 2026: Industry Accelerates Adoption And Deployment Of Next-Generation Video Codecs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Adoption and deployment of next-generation video compression technologies are accelerating as industry stakeholders move beyond standards work into production environments.

That acceleration defines the 2026 outlook for the Media Coding Industry Forum and the broader trajectory of Versatile Video Coding, according to Justin Ridge, who detailed the organization's priorities and the market's direction in a recent video interview conducted for journalists.

Video consumption continues to expand across mobile, streaming, and broadcast environments, placing sustained pressure on bandwidth, infrastructure costs, and user experience expectations. Industry analysis estimates that video accounts for well over two-thirds of global internet traffic, a share that continues to rise as streaming and mobile video usage expand.

VVC has long stood as the most efficient successor to earlier codecs. In 2026, those technical advantages are increasingly influencing implementation decisions.

Early Momentum Builds, But Scale Remains Uneven

Evidence of progress is emerging across the device and platform ecosystem. Support for VVC is appearing in mobile operating systems and silicon roadmaps, signaling that manufacturers and developers expect near-term demand.

These developments rarely occur in isolation. Platform providers typically align new capabilities with anticipated commercial use, indicating that VVC is moving closer to broader deployment.

“We're starting to see signs that it's coming,” Ridge said.

Adoption, however, remains uneven. Streaming providers and platform operators continue to assess whether the installed base of VVC-enabled devices justifies investment. Hardware manufacturers, in turn, seek clearer signals that content will be delivered at scale.

This interdependence has challenged the pace of expansion.“We are still in a chicken-and-egg scenario,” Ridge said.

MC-IF Prioritizes Implementation and Interoperability

MC-IF is concentrating its 2026 agenda on practical deployment challenges. The organization is expanding its role as an enablement body, developing tools and frameworks that reduce implementation complexity and improve consistency across environments. These efforts include test bitstreams, validation resources, and implementation guidelines that help companies integrate VVC into production workflows with greater confidence.

An internal focus on implementation and interoperability reflects the industry's immediate priorities. Companies are no longer debating whether VVC will be used. They are determining how and when to deploy it effectively.

MC-IF is positioning itself as a central forum for that work, enabling members to exchange insights, validate approaches, and address common challenges.

Economic Value Anchored in Network Efficiency

The near-term business case for VVC centers on efficiency. As video traffic grows, bandwidth remains a meaningful cost factor, particularly in mobile and high-volume streaming environments. According to reporting by Reuters, global data creation continues to accelerate at near double-digit rates, driven largely by video, reinforcing the need for more efficient delivery technologies.

VVC's improved compression performance allows providers to deliver higher-quality video at lower bitrates, reducing strain on network infrastructure.

“Bandwidth is not unlimited, and it's not free,” Ridge said.

For organizations where delivery costs track closely with data usage, these gains translate directly into financial benefits. At the same time, adopting a new codec introduces integration costs, requiring updates to encoding pipelines, storage systems, and delivery architectures.

Companies are weighing these factors carefully, balancing efficiency gains against the operational effort required to realize them.

Regional Dynamics Influence Adoption

Adoption patterns vary by geography, with Asia (particularly China) moving more quickly than Europe and North America.

This divergence reflects differences in market structure, investment priorities, and ecosystem coordination. In Asia, earlier deployment of VVC-enabled devices and services is building momentum.

The addition of Huawei to MC-IF expands the organization's geographic footprint and reflects growing engagement from markets where VVC activity is more advanced.

Progress in these regions may carry broader implications. As device availability, silicon support, and content ecosystems mature, other markets may build on that foundation and accelerate their own adoption timelines.

Expanding Participation Across the Ecosystem

MC-IF is broadening participation by expanding eligibility for discounted membership to companies with up to $300 million in revenue.

The move targets smaller organizations that are often driving innovation in areas such as encoder development and the integration of artificial intelligence into video workflows.

These companies frequently operate at the leading edge of performance optimization and emerging use cases, contributing capabilities that complement those of larger industry players.

By widening participation, MC-IF aims to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the development of practical deployment solutions.

Multi-Codec Strategies Become the Norm

As VVC gains traction, it is entering a market where multiple codecs already coexist. Organizations are adopting pragmatic strategies that combine technologies based on specific requirements, rather than selecting a single standard. Established codecs such as AV1 continue to play a significant role due to their existing deployment across devices and platforms.

“It's about employing each to its strengths,” Ridge said.

VVC delivers advantages in compression efficiency and supports a broader range of use cases, including interactive and immersive content. At the same time, legacy codecs remain necessary to ensure compatibility across diverse device populations.

This layered approach reflects the complexity of modern video delivery environments, where performance, reach, and cost must be balanced.

Looking Ahead to the Next Generation

Work on future codecs is already underway, including a successor to VVC, often referred to as H.267. These technologies are not expected to reach maturity until later in the decade.

That timeline reinforces VVC's relevance for organizations making deployment decisions in the near term. It also underscores the importance of planning for evolution, as encoding strategies will need to adapt as new standards emerge.

Companies are taking a longer-term view, aligning current investments with anticipated developments in compression technology.

To that end, MC-IF is focusing on helping its members translate technical capability into operational outcomes, with an emphasis on implementation support, interoperability, and cross-industry collaboration.

Ridge said MC-IF is expanding its reach across geographies and sectors, positioning the forum as an open environment for companies advancing video coding.

“MC-IF is not a closed club,” he said.

As video continues to dominate digital consumption, the success of VVC will depend on how effectively the ecosystem executes at scale. The technical foundation is established. The focus now is on delivering measurable results in real-world environments.