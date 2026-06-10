Centre Must Explain Rising LPG, Fuel Prices: Gaurav Gogoi

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over rising prices and economic concerns, alleging that the government was avoiding questions on inflation while attempting to divert public attention to other issues.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said people across the country were increasingly worried about their economic future and the rising cost of living. He argued that concerns about inflation, fuel prices, and household expenses were dominating public discussions.

According to the Congress leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should provide a clear explanation on issues affecting ordinary citizens, particularly the prices of LPG cylinders and petroleum products.

“People are facing economic stress and uncertainty. The government should tell citizens when LPG prices will come down, when petrol prices will be reduced and what concrete measures are being taken to control inflation,” Gogoi said.

He claimed that public anxiety over economic conditions had increased and that the Centre had failed to offer convincing answers on key livelihood issues. The Congress MP also referred to concerns over the value of the Indian currency and developments in the global economy, saying citizens expected greater clarity from the government.

Gogoi alleged that instead of directly addressing these concerns, the BJP was focusing on creating distractions and shifting public discourse away from bread-and-butter issues. He accused the ruling party of attempting to create confusion among the public and diverting media attention from pressing economic challenges.

“The issues people are discussing today are inflation, employment, household expenditure and financial security. These are the questions the government must answer,” he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was prioritising political narratives over governance and economic management.

He maintained that the opposition would continue to raise issues related to price rises and the economic hardships faced by common citizens.

Gogoi said the Congress would continue to highlight public concerns and demand accountability from the Centre on inflation and the rising cost of essential commodities.

He asserted that addressing economic distress should be the government's foremost priority, given that many families were struggling with rising expenses.