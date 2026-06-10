India's Floating Solar PV Potential Assessed At Over 102 Gwp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) India's floating solar PV potential has been estimated at over 102 GWp which takes the country's total assessed solar potential to 3,445 GWp, according to a report released by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday.

He said the Ministry is working on a dedicated scheme to promote floating solar deployment across the country.

Joshi said that reservoirs and other water bodies are emerging as important assets for clean energy generation through floating solar projects. He added that these initiatives reflect the Government's commitment to harnessing natural resources in a sustainable and efficient manner while accelerating India's clean energy transition.

The Minister also launched the online portal for the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, stating that it will enhance transparency and efficiency in implementation. He said the initiative marks the first major policy intervention in the small hydro sector since 2017.

Joshi said that flagship programmes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM are expanding citizen participation in India's clean energy transition and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy across the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership over the past twelve years have transformed India into a global clean energy leader and accelerated the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat,” the minister said.

Joshi highlighted that India has emerged as one of the world's leading solar markets, with non-fossil fuel capacity increasing from 81 GW in 2014 to 288 GW and solar capacity rising from 2.8 GW to 155 GW. He added that domestic solar manufacturing capacity has also expanded significantly, with module manufacturing reaching 192 GW and cell manufacturing capacity touching 30 GW.

The Minister said that India's clean energy achievements have earned global recognition and demonstrated the country's ability to deliver on ambitious climate and energy goals. He added that India has transformed from a power-deficit nation into a power-surplus nation while emerging as a major renewable energy manufacturing hub.

On the occasion, NISE and Military Engineering Services exchanged an MoU to strengthen the adoption of solar energy across defence establishments. Under the collaboration, NISE will provide technical support for planning, implementation and monitoring of renewable energy projects.

Joshi also released the book“Green Energy and Sustainable Development” authored by Dr. Mohammad Rihan. He expressed confidence that the publication would serve as a valuable resource for students, researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The Minister complimented NISE and its team for their contribution to research, innovation and technical support in advancing India's renewable energy ambitions. He said the initiatives launched today would contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant and developed India powered by clean energy.