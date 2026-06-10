Solve Summer Hunger With Fresh Produce And Family-Favorite Snacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Bouncing from activity to activity and event to event this summer is bound to lead to bouts of hunger. To help keep your loved ones going amidst the hustle and bustle of pool days, baseball games and road trips, turn to filling snacks that curb appetites.

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Fresh, nutritious produce can transform afternoon pick-me-ups into moments of celebration. For example, Dandy Celery from Duda Farm Fresh Foods offers exceptional sweetness, crispiness and consistency in Peanut Butter Toast with Celery and Grapes. A familiar, kid-friendly favorite, this sweet-and-savory combination provides a pleasing crunch from lightly toasted bread, celery and grapes paired with soft, warm peanut butter.

Fit for sharing with family and friends, Dill Pickle Dip is ready with the snap of a finger so you can serve a crowd without the hassle. Serve with crackers and celery for an easy solution whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, tagging along for a tailgate or enjoying a slow afternoon with your nearest and dearest.

These simple snacks and more delicious summer dishes can be at the heart of your menu when made with Dandy fresh-cut vegetables from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading, trusted American grower and processor of fresh vegetables that's celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. Marking a century of leadership in celery innovation, family farming, industry leadership and sustainable growth, it's spent six generations refining its approach to growing, harvesting and delivering high-quality fresh produce.

From its early adoption of advanced farming practices to the development of fresh-cut solutions and waterjet cutting technology, the 100-year-old company has maintained a steady focus on improving flavor, efficiency and satisfaction.

“Reaching 100 years is a milestone we owe to our dedicated team, strong industry partnerships and commitment to innovation,” said Mark Bassetti, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods.“As we honor our 100-year legacy, we remain focused on growing the future through innovation, sustainability and family values.”

Search for more summer snack ideas by visiting DudaFresh.

Peanut Butter Toast with Celery and Grapes

Recipe courtesy of“Floating Kitchen” on behalf of Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 2

2-3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 slices cinnamon-raisin bread, toasted

5-6 seedless red grapes, halved

1-2 Dandy celery sticks, sliced diagonal

1 tablespoon granola

1 teaspoon maple syrup

kale, mustard greens or arugula (optional)

Spread peanut butter evenly over surface of toasted bread.

Top with grapes and sliced celery.

Sprinkle with granola and drizzle with maple syrup. Top with kale, mustard greens or arugula, if desired.

Dill Pickle Dip

Recipe courtesy of“Laughing Spatula” on behalf of Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 6

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup dill pickles, finely chopped, plus additional for garnish

1/4 cup Dandy Celery, finely chopped, plus additional for garnish

3 tablespoons pickle juice

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

crackers, for serving

Dandy Celery Dippers, for serving

Breadcrumb Topping:

1 teaspoon butter

3 tablespoons panko crumbs

Allow cream cheese to soften about 20 minutes outside of refrigerator.

While cream cheese is softening, prepare breadcrumb topping. In pan over medium heat, stir butter and breadcrumbs until fully combined. Breadcrumbs will toast in 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat once toasted, as desired.

In bowl, mix softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup pickles, 1/4 cup celery, pickle juice, dill, salt and pepper until fully combined. Transfer to serving bowl.

Before serving, sprinkle dip with cooled, toasted breadcrumbs and additional pickles and celery. Serve with crackers and celery dippers.

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