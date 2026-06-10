Baku To Host Two Major European Billiards Competitions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku will host two European billiards competitions this summer, adding another international event to the city's sporting calendar, AzerNEWS reports.

Players from across the continent are expected to compete in both tournaments, which will be staged over consecutive weeks in July.

Azerbaijan has been hosting more international sporting events in recent years, while also working on the steady development of billiards at home.

The sport has been supported through organized training programs, regular competitions, and efforts to broaden participation beyond the professional level.

The schedule in Baku includes the European Cup and the European Championship in the free pyramid discipline. The European Cup (Seniors 40+, Combined Pyramid – 3rd stage) will run from July 5 to 8, followed by the European Championship Free Pyramid for Men and Women from July 8 to 12.

Both events will be held under the slogan "Strike for Glory!" and are backed by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation, and the European Pyramid Federation.

Note that the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF) is responsible for managing the sport in the country, covering pool, snooker, and carom. It organizes national tournaments, oversees athlete preparation, and handles the day-to-day structure of the sport.

Internationally, the federation represents Azerbaijan at events under organizations such as the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA), the World Snooker Tour, and European billiards bodies. Regular participation in these competitions has helped Azerbaijani players gain experience and visibility outside the country.

One of the main development tools of the federation is the Billiards Academy. It is used for training national athletes and also welcomes beginners through structured learning programs.

The academy functions as a training base where players can work on technique and match practice in a controlled setting. It also serves as a starting point for younger players entering the sport.

With the upcoming tournaments, Baku will once again host a strong European field, while also reflecting the gradual build-up of billiards activity inside the country through training systems and regular competition.