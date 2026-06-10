Uzbekistan And UNHCR Ink Co-Op Plan On Refugee Protection For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have signed a joint work plan for 2026 aimed at strengthening cooperation on refugee protection, asylum issues, and the rights of stateless persons.

This was reflected in a statement by the National Center for Human Rights of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed following a meeting on June 9 between Akmal Saidov, Director of the National Center for Human Rights of Uzbekistan, and Mahir Safarli, UNHCR Regional Representative for Central Asia.

Balzhan Oshakbayeva, a UNHCR legal protection specialist for Central Asia, also participated in the discussions.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation in protecting the rights of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless individuals, as well as on strengthening institutional collaboration between the National Center for Human Rights and UNHCR.

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