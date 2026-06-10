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Decrypt Compliance Reports Rising Demand For SOC 2 Audit Services Among Technology Companies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Decrypt Compliance has reported a significant increase in demand for SOC 2 audit services as organizations face growing pressure from enterprise customers to demonstrate strong cybersecurity and data protection practices.
The increase is particularly evident among SaaS companies, fintech firms, cloud service providers, and AI-driven businesses seeking to meet vendor security requirements and accelerate enterprise sales opportunities.
SOC 2 is one of the most widely recognized cybersecurity audit frameworks for service organizations. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the framework evaluates controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
According to Decrypt Compliance, many organizations are now pursuing SOC 2 compliance earlier in their growth journey as enterprise buyers continue strengthening vendor risk assessment processes.
"Security reviews have become a standard part of enterprise procurement," said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. "Companies that proactively invest in SOC 2 compliance are often better positioned to build trust and satisfy customer expectations."
Industry analysts continue to identify cybersecurity assurance as a key factor influencing purchasing decisions across technology sectors. Organizations without independently verified security controls may encounter longer sales cycles and increased scrutiny during vendor evaluations.
Decrypt Compliance provides SOC 2 audit and certification services for organizations seeking to strengthen trust, improve security governance, and meet customer compliance requirements. The firm works with technology-focused organizations across software, cloud infrastructure, financial technology, healthcare technology, and emerging technology sectors.
In addition to SOC 2 audits, organizations are increasingly integrating security initiatives with broader compliance programs such as ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, and vendor risk management frameworks.
As cybersecurity expectations continue to evolve, businesses are expected to place greater emphasis on independent audits and compliance certifications to demonstrate accountability and operational maturity.
Businesses interested in learning more about SOC 2 audits and compliance requirements can visit
About Decrypt Compliance
Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm specializing in cybersecurity audits, compliance assessments, and certification services. The firm helps organizations achieve SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, and related compliance objectives while supporting customer trust and business growth.
Contact Information
Decrypt Compliance
Email: [email protected]
Website:
San Jose, California, USA
The increase is particularly evident among SaaS companies, fintech firms, cloud service providers, and AI-driven businesses seeking to meet vendor security requirements and accelerate enterprise sales opportunities.
SOC 2 is one of the most widely recognized cybersecurity audit frameworks for service organizations. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the framework evaluates controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
According to Decrypt Compliance, many organizations are now pursuing SOC 2 compliance earlier in their growth journey as enterprise buyers continue strengthening vendor risk assessment processes.
"Security reviews have become a standard part of enterprise procurement," said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. "Companies that proactively invest in SOC 2 compliance are often better positioned to build trust and satisfy customer expectations."
Industry analysts continue to identify cybersecurity assurance as a key factor influencing purchasing decisions across technology sectors. Organizations without independently verified security controls may encounter longer sales cycles and increased scrutiny during vendor evaluations.
Decrypt Compliance provides SOC 2 audit and certification services for organizations seeking to strengthen trust, improve security governance, and meet customer compliance requirements. The firm works with technology-focused organizations across software, cloud infrastructure, financial technology, healthcare technology, and emerging technology sectors.
In addition to SOC 2 audits, organizations are increasingly integrating security initiatives with broader compliance programs such as ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, and vendor risk management frameworks.
As cybersecurity expectations continue to evolve, businesses are expected to place greater emphasis on independent audits and compliance certifications to demonstrate accountability and operational maturity.
Businesses interested in learning more about SOC 2 audits and compliance requirements can visit
About Decrypt Compliance
Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm specializing in cybersecurity audits, compliance assessments, and certification services. The firm helps organizations achieve SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, and related compliance objectives while supporting customer trust and business growth.
Contact Information
Decrypt Compliance
Email: [email protected]
Website:
San Jose, California, USA
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