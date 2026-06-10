Professor in the History & Principles of Democracy, University of Virginia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Laurent Dubois is the John L. Nau III Bicentennial Professor in the History & Principles of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and directs the Digital Technology for Democracy Lab. From 2007 to 2020, he was Professor of Romance Studies & History at Duke University, where he co-directed the Haiti Laboratory from 2010-13 and then founded and directed the Forum for Scholars & Publics. He has written about the Age of Revolution in the Caribbean, with Avengers of the New World: The Story of the Haitian Revolution (2004) and A Colony of Citizens: Revolution and Slave Emancipation in the French Caribbean, 1787-1804 (2004), which won four book prizes including the Frederick Douglass Prize. His 2012 Haiti: The Aftershocks of History was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. He has also written about the politics of soccer, with Soccer Empire: The World Cup and the Future of France (2010) and The Language of the Game: How to Understand Soccer (2018). His work on the cultural history of music, The Banjo: America's African Instrument (2016), was supported by a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Humanities Fellowship, and a Mellon New Directions Fellowship. His most recent book is Freedom Roots: Histories from the Caribbean (University of North Carolina Press, 2019), co-authored with Richard Turits. He has also translated works by Jean Casimir, Achille Mbembe and Lilian Thuram into English. His writings on music, history and sport have appeared in The Atlantic, The Nation, The New Republic, The New Yorker, and The New York Times. He is currently writing a history of the French Atlantic, under contract with Basic Books, entitled Watershed: France & the Americas.

–present Professor in the History & Principles of Democracy, University of Virginia

Experience