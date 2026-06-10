PM Modi Surpasses Nehru As Longest-Serving PM In Consecutive Terms

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he achieved a historic milestone: becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. This achievement marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation. In a statement acknowledging the occasion, officials within the PMO highlighted the hallmark characteristics that have defined his tenure, noting that his administration has been defined by stability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to the nation's progress. As of June 10, he has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

In an X post, the PMO said, "Officers of the Prime Minister's Office congratulated PM@narendramodi on becoming the longest serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms. Over the last twelve years, he has provided leadership characterised by stability, transparency and a steadfast commitment to good governance, inclusive development and national progress." Officers of the Prime Minister's Office congratulated PM @narendramodi on becoming the longest serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms. Over the last twelve years, he has provided leadership characterised by stability, transparency and a... twitter/YrGnu5zbfx - PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 10, 2026

Union Cabinet Applauds PM Modi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected PM for consecutive terms, as he completed 4,399 days in the office. Members of the cabinet also gave a standing ovation to PM Modi. He further noted that the country became a leading economic power and an influential global voice under this administration, stating that the industry stands with the leadership to make the vision of Viksit Bharat a reality before 2047.

PM Modi on Public Service and Good Governance

PM Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust." "Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

International Leaders Extend Congratulations

Congratulatory remarks have come in from across the globe. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led the international accolades, praising the Indian leader's immense contribution to the nation's global ascent. United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also lauded the Prime Minister's enduring political journey. Ambassador Gor posted, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is a powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership! Wishing him all the best! (ANI)

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