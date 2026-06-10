When All The Capital Lands In Singapore And Goes Nowhere Else

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the first half of 2025, something quietly remarkable happened to money in Southeast Asia.

Singapore, a city of fewer than six million people, captured about 92% of all startup funding raised across a region of nearly 700 million. In fintech, the figure was 88%. By January 2026, Singapore was pulling in more than 96% of the region's monthly venture funding.

The easy way to read this is as a triumph, and in part it is. I have spent years arguing that Singapore's deepest asset is trust. Its legal system, its accounting standards and its regulatory clarity are understood and respected by investors from New York to Abu Dhabi.

When global capital wants exposure to Southeast Asia but cannot yet underwrite the risk of operating across the region's many jurisdictions, it routes through Singapore. The city has earned its role as the corridor through which the world reaches the region.

But a corridor is only useful if there is somewhere to go at the other end. And that is the part of this story that should give Singapore pause. Consider what these numbers actually describe. Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia and traditionally its biggest startup market, captured just 8% of regional funding in the first half of 2025.

A few years ago, in 2021, Indonesia took 42%. Vietnam, the region's third ranking startup ecosystem, accounted for 6%. Across one of the most populous and fastest-digitizing regions on earth, the capital is pooling almost entirely in a single city while draining away from everywhere else.

This is usually described as Singapore's strength. I would argue it is closer to a fragility, and not only for the region but for Singapore itself.

Here is the uncomfortable logic. A hub is valuable because of what flows through it. Singapore's rise as a financial and startup center was built on being the best place to access Southeast Asia's growth.

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The talent in Jakarta, the consumer market in Vietnam, the manufacturing base across the region, all of it made Singapore worth routing through. Singapore was the door to a house full of rooms worth entering.

But if the capital never actually reaches those rooms, if it arrives in Singapore and stays there, then over time the house empties out.

Founders in Indonesia and Vietnam who cannot raise at home and cannot all relocate will build smaller, or not at all, or sell early to whoever offers liquidity. The pipeline of regional companies thins. And a hub with nothing growing around it is eventually just an expensive address.

Singapore cannot be a thriving gateway to a region that is quietly stalling. Its long-term value is tied, whether it likes it or not, to the health of the places with which it connects. The concentration that looks today like dominance contains the seed of a slower decline, because it signals that capital is no longer confident enough to back companies where they actually are.

So the real question is not how Singapore captured 92%. This is why the other markets lost capital's confidence in the first place. And here the answer is not the one most might not expect.

The conventional explanation is that investors are simply being cautious, that after the excesses of 2021, they have retreated to the safest jurisdiction and the most proven companies. That is true as far as it goes. Late-stage deals surged while seed funding roughly halved. Money went to where the risk felt lowest.

But caution alone does not explain why Indonesia fell from 42% to 8%. Something more specific is happening. Capital is not just avoiding risk. It is struggling to find companies it believes can convert opportunity into durable revenue.

The problem is not that the region lacks good ideas, talented engineers or large markets. It has all three in abundance. The problem is that too few companies have demonstrated the capability to commercialize: to turn a product and a market into a business that wins paying customers and keeps them.

This is the gap that the funding numbers are really measuring. When an investor cannot easily tell whether a company in Jakarta or Ho Chi Minh City has built a defensible, revenue-generating business, the safe move is to default to Singapore, where the entity is legible and the governance is familiar.

The concentration in Singapore is, in part, a symptom of a capability deficit everywhere else. Capital flows to where it can underwrite outcomes, and it cannot yet underwrite outcomes it cannot read.

The collapse of a regional startup whose financials turned out to be fiction did real damage here. It taught global investors that headline growth numbers from the region could not always be trusted, and trust, once broken, is difficult and expensive to rebuild. The flight to Singapore is partly a flight to a place where the numbers can be believed.

If that diagnosis is right, then the solution is not what most of the policy conversation assumes. The instinct when capital concentrates is to try to redistribute it: more funds aimed at neighboring markets, more incentives to invest outside Singapore, more programs to open doors.

Some of that helps. But you cannot fix a capability problem with an access program. Pushing capital toward companies that have not yet built the ability to commercialize simply moves the losses around.

What actually rebalances the region is capability. Founders across Southeast Asia need to build companies that capital can confidently underwrite wherever they are based.

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That means building genuine commercial discipline: a clear path to revenue, customers who would feel real pain if the company disappeared, governance that a foreign investor can read, and the ability to prove it all. When a company in Surabaya or Danang can demonstrate that, capital will find it, Singapore corridor or not.

This is why Singapore, of all places, should care most about the region's capability gap. Not out of charity, but out of self-interest. Singapore's prosperity as a hub depends on there being thriving companies for it to connect to capital.

Every Indonesian or Thai or Vietnamese founder who learns to build a fundable, durable business makes the corridor through Singapore more valuable, not less. A strong region is what keeps the gateway worth passing through.

There is a version of the next decade where Singapore's share of regional funding stays above 90%, and that is not a regional success story. It is a warning light that the rest of the region never became investable.

And there is another version where Singapore uses its position not just to gather capital but to help build the commercial capability that lets that capital flow back out into the region it is supposed to serve.

The first version makes Singapore the richest room in an emptying house. The second makes it the heart of a region that finally learned to turn its enormous potential into enduring, profitable companies.

Singapore has spent a generation perfecting the art of being the door. The harder and more valuable task now is to make sure there is somewhere worth going once investors walk through it.

Chris Chen is the founder of Future 500, a Singapore-based startup accelerator, and works with founders across Southeast Asia on commercialization and cross-border growth. He has written for Nikkei Asia and The Business Times.

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