Environmental Violations Put Nowshera Oil Terminals In The Spotlight

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has declared the oil terminals established in Nowshera a threat to environmental pollution and has issued notices to the PSO and Shell oil terminals.

According to the EPA, environmental law violations were reported at the PSO oil terminal located in Pabbi on November 7, 2025, after which action was initiated against both terminals based on complaints.

During inspections, the EPA monitoring team identified violations of Sections 6, 11, and 13 of the Environmental Protection Act at both units.

According to the EPA, during a hearing held on April 14, 2026, the management of the terminals also failed to provide satisfactory responses regarding environmental compliance requirements.

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The notices direct both companies to conduct quarterly environmental analyses through an EPA-certified laboratory and submit compliance reports within 14 days.

The Shell depot administration has also been instructed to restrict vehicle movement for 30 minutes during school opening and closing hours. In addition, authorities ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the community road in Pabbi affected by loaded vehicles.

The EPA warned that violations could result in fines ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs70 million, while continued violations may lead to an additional daily fine of up to Rs100,000.