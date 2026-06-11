Adobe Stock Drops After-Hours As CFO Exit Eclipses Strong Q2 Results, FY26 Guidance



Reports Q2 earnings of $5.96 per share, beating expectations of $5.81 per share.

Q2 revenue came in at $6.62 billion, above estimates of $6.45 billion. ADBE expects FY26 earnings of $24.35–$24.45 per share on revenue of $26.5 billion–$26.6 billion, both above expectations.

Adobe (ADBE) shares fell about 5% after-hours on Thursday following news of the CFO's departure, coupled with investor concerns that AI could eventually pressure software revenues. These factors overshadowed better-than-expected Q2 results and FY26 guidance.

The Photoshop software maker reported record revenue of $6.62 billion in its second quarter of FY2026, representing 13% year-over-year growth and beating expectations of $6.45 billion, according to data from Fiscal. The company's earnings for the second quarter came in at $5.96 per share, beating analyst expectations of $5.81 per share.

The highest growth came from its business professional and consumer subscription revenue, up 16% to $1.85 billion. Its larger creatives and marketing subscription revenue rose 13% to $4.54 billion.

“As we reflect on the market context and our first half performance, it is clear that relative even to the beginning of Fiscal 2026, AI is accelerating customer behavior at an unprecedented speed, and we need to evolve our strategy and execution to address these changing expectations,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe.

Adobe also raised its revenue outlook for FY26.

ADBE Q3 And FY26 Guidance

Adobe expects Q3 revenue to be between $6.67 and $6.72 billion, higher than analyst expectations of $6.46 to $6.67 billion. It sees earnings at $6.05 to $6.10 per share, compared to average estimates of $5.77 per share.

Adobe has updated its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting earnings between $24.35 and $24.45 per share on revenue totaling $26.5 billion to $26.6 billion. These revised figures surpass Wall Street's current expectations for the fiscal year, which anticipated earnings of $23.54 per share and revenue of $26.06 billion, as per Fiscal data.

ADBE's C-Suite Troubles

Adobe also announced that Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO of Adobe, is departing the company on June 15, 2026 to pursue a new professional opportunity. Durn will join Marvell Technologies.

Earlier in March this year, CEO Narayen also announced his intention to step down from his position until a successor has been appointed, and he will remain as the design software company's chair.

ADBE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'high' message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has soared nearly 600% over the past week and about 800% over the past month.

One user was optimistic that AI is not disrupting Adobe's business.

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ADBE stock has lost 38.1% year-to-date.

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