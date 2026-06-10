UAE Federal Jobs Cannot Be 100% Emiratis, Minister Explains Why

The UAE federal government employed 65 per cent Emiratis in 2025, while keeping employee turnover below 5 per cent, the Minister of State for Financial Affairs said during a Federal National Council (FNC) session on Wednesday. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini added that full Emiratisation is not feasible due to demographic realities.

Responding to questions from FNC members, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the government had appointed 5,370 employees during 2025, with Emiratis accounting for 65 per cent of the federal workforce.

The minister also highlighted what he described as a strong retention rate within government entities. "Statistical indicators show that employee turnover in the federal government is below 5 per cent, which is considered an excellent indicator reflecting strong job stability and an attractive working environment," he said.

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During the session, FNC member Sarah Falaknaz noted that while the Emiratisation rate represented significant progress, a substantial proportion of jobs were still held by non-UAE nationals, and asked whether the government had plans to further increase the percentage of Emiratis in the workforce.

Al Hussaini said achieving complete Emiratisation across all positions was neither practical nor reflective of labour market realities.

"There are many aspects here," he said, citing the role of the Nafis programme in increasing the participation of Emiratis in the labour market.

"As for why the percentage is 65 per cent and not 100 per cent, the size of the Emirati population compared with the non-Emirati population, as well as the size of the job market and the positions that need to be filled, does not allow for all jobs to be occupied 100 per cent by UAE nationals."

He added that retaining Emiratis in employment remained as important as creating opportunities for them.

The minister credited Nafis - the federal programme aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Emiratis in the private sector, with helping support the long-term sustainability of employment among citizens.

According to Al Hussaini, the low turnover rate reflects the effectiveness of policies designed to create stable career pathways and attractive working conditions within federal entities.

The comments came as the FNC reviewed the government's 2025 final accounts, which showed continued investment in public services and national development priorities.

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