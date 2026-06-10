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US Primary Elections Underway in Maine, Nevada, N. Dakota, S. Carolina
(MENAFN) Voters in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina are heading to the polls on Tuesday in primary elections that will help determine candidates for the US House, Senate, and gubernatorial races ahead of the November midterms, according to reports.
The Maine Senate contest is emerging as one of the most closely watched races, with incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins seeking her party’s nomination for another term.
On the Democratic side, newcomer Graham Platner is widely seen as the frontrunner for the party’s nomination, positioning himself as a challenger to Collins in the general election.
Former governor Janet Mills, who had previously suspended her Democratic campaign earlier in the year, remains on the ballot despite stepping back from active campaigning, according to reports.
Platner, a progressive Democrat and oyster farmer, has faced scrutiny over past controversies, including accounts he has acknowledged related to his military service, post-traumatic stress disorder, and struggles with alcohol.
Despite that, polling suggests a competitive potential matchup between Platner and Collins in a general election scenario, with some surveys indicating a narrow lead for Platner.
The outcome of the race is seen as significant in the broader battle for control of the US Senate, where Democrats are aiming to gain seats from Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.
The Maine Senate contest is emerging as one of the most closely watched races, with incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins seeking her party’s nomination for another term.
On the Democratic side, newcomer Graham Platner is widely seen as the frontrunner for the party’s nomination, positioning himself as a challenger to Collins in the general election.
Former governor Janet Mills, who had previously suspended her Democratic campaign earlier in the year, remains on the ballot despite stepping back from active campaigning, according to reports.
Platner, a progressive Democrat and oyster farmer, has faced scrutiny over past controversies, including accounts he has acknowledged related to his military service, post-traumatic stress disorder, and struggles with alcohol.
Despite that, polling suggests a competitive potential matchup between Platner and Collins in a general election scenario, with some surveys indicating a narrow lead for Platner.
The outcome of the race is seen as significant in the broader battle for control of the US Senate, where Democrats are aiming to gain seats from Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.
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