FUBO Stock Jumps 5% As Nbcuniversal Channels Return After Eight-Month Blackout



The development ends an eight-month blackout that began when contract talks broke down over pricing and packaging demands.

Fubo had said at the time that NBCUniversal's terms were significantly higher than those offered to other distributors and would have forced unwanted price increases on subscribers. Fubo did not disclose specific financial terms of the new distribution deal.

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) climbed about 5% on Wednesday, after the sports-focused live TV streamer announced a new distribution agreement that brings NBCUniversal's English- and Spanish-language networks back to its platform starting immediately.

Fubo said the multi-year deal restores access to a broad slate of NBCUniversal programming that had been unavailable to subscribers since a contentious carriage dispute in November 2025. Customers can now stream the networks across multiple Fubo plans, including the flagship English-language TV package, the Latino plan, the Fubo Sports add-on, and various premium tiers.

The lineup includes flagship NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, Universo, the newly launched NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), select NBC Sports regional sports networks in key markets such as the Bay Area, Boston, California, and Philadelphia, plus new FAST channels scheduled to roll out in the coming weeks. Fubo did not disclose specific financial terms of the distribution deal.

“We're thrilled to announce the return of NBCUniversal networks to Fubo, given their robust portfolio of top-tier sports, entertainment and news,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president of content strategy and acquisition at Fubo.“Our agreement with NBCUniversal underscores Fubo's promise to bring consumers more programming, value and choice through multiple packaging options.”

The Blackout

The development ends an eight-month blackout that began when contract talks broke down over pricing and packaging demands. Fubo had argued at the time that NBCUniversal's terms were significantly higher than those offered to other distributors and would have forced unwanted price increases on subscribers.

Fubo, a live TV streaming service with a heavy emphasis on sports, news, and entertainment, became an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company following its 2025 business combination with Hulu + Live TV.

How Did FUBO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FUBO stock jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'low' levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the new deal.

Another user voiced hopes for the stock rallying as high as $14.

According to data from Koyfin, eight of the 10 analysts covering FUBO rate it 'Buy' or higher, while two rate it 'Hold'. The stock has a 12-month average price target of $17, representing a potential upside of about 74% from the stock's last closing price.

FUBO stock has fallen about 67% this year, owing to a reverse stock split in March in addition to disappointing subscriber trends in its latest quarterly earnings following the NBCUniversal carriage blackout.

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