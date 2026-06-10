UN Chief Warns Middle East Is Sliding Deeper Into Crisis, Calls For Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 10 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Wednesday that the Middle East is sliding deeper and deeper into crisis, expressing profound concern over the potential outbreak of a large-scale conflict or a full resumption of hostilities.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting titled "Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for a Lasting Peace," Guterres emphasized that the repercussions of this instability extend far beyond the region's borders. He noted that the crisis impacts the entire world through heightened political tensions, displacement, widespread insecurity, disrupted trade routes, and surging food and fuel prices.

Regarding Palestine, Guterres stated that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains the crisis at the root of broader regional instability. He reaffirmed that the only credible path forward lies in ending the occupation and achieving a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace and security within secure and recognized borders. Delays and denials, Guterres warned, only perpetuate injustice, pointing out that the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is deteriorating rapidly.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, the UN Chief noted that despite the ceasefire declared eight months ago, Gaza continues to face deep uncertainty and immense humanitarian suffering, with civilian casualties occurring daily, humanitarian operations restricted, and basic needs left unmet. He called for the full implementation of the comprehensive plan facilitated by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, stressing that the delivery of humanitarian aid must never be used as a bargaining chip and that Gaza is and will remain an integral part of the Palestinian state.

Turning to Lebanon, Guterres highlighted the tragic events and dangerous escalation witnessed since March, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire respected by all parties, alongside a diplomatic settlement that respects Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

//Petra// AF