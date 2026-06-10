Gold Slips Below 200-Day Average As Inflation, Jobs And Fed Risks Bite Saxo Bank

Gold's correction deepened over the past week after stronger-than-expected US jobs data and renewed inflation concerns combined to push bullion below its 200-day moving average for the first time since October 2023. The move marks an important technical setback for a market that has spent much of the past four years in a powerful uptrend, supported by central bank buying, geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal debt concerns and persistent demand for portfolio diversification.

While the long-term bullish case remains intact, the market is currently being driven by a very different set of forces. Since mid-April, gold has increasingly traded as a victim of an energy-driven inflation scare, with investors focusing on rising oil prices, higher inflation expectations, stronger bond yields and a firmer dollar rather than the longer-term themes that helped drive prices to record highs earlier this year.

The latest setback in ceasefire negotiations has only reinforced that dynamic. As long as the conflict continues to threaten energy supplies and keep inflation risks elevated, investors are likely to remain focused on the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates rather than gold's traditional role as a portfolio diversifier.

This also explains why gold has struggled to respond positively to geopolitical tensions. Gold's safe-haven appeal tends to perform best during a financial crisis or growth shock, periods when central banks cut rates, real yields fall and the dollar weakens. The current environment is very different. A supply-driven energy shock does the opposite by lifting inflation expectations, supporting the dollar and reducing the scope for monetary easing. In that environment, the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset rises, making it harder for gold to attract investment demand despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

The break below the 200-day moving average carries significance beyond its technical appearance on a chart. For many medium- and long-term investors, the 200-day average serves as an important trend filter. While the level itself has no magical forecasting ability, it is widely used by systematic funds, momentum traders and risk-managed investment strategies when assessing trend direction and exposure. As a result, a sustained break below can trigger position reductions, while also discouraging fresh buying from investors who prefer confirmation that the broader trend remains intact.

For traders, the focus now shifts to identifying where the current correction may find support. Following the break below the 200-day average, attention turns towards the USD 4,100 to USD 4,075 area, which marks both the March correction low and the 38.2% retracement of the powerful rally that began in 2022 and carried gold close to USD 5,600 earlier this year. While a decline of this magnitude feels uncomfortable for investors caught on the wrong side of the move, it is worth remembering that in technical terms it still represents a relatively modest correction within a much larger secular uptrend.

Looking ahead, inflation developments will remain the dominant short-term driver. Wednesday's US CPI report is likely to attract significant attention as investors attempt to assess whether higher energy costs are beginning to feed through more broadly into consumer prices. This will be followed by the June 17 FOMC meeting, the first chaired by Kevin Warsh, a meeting that may provide fresh clues regarding how concerned policymakers are becoming about the inflation outlook.

For now, financial markets continue to price a scenario where inflation remains sticky enough to prevent any meaningful shift towards easier monetary policy. That backdrop has supported both Treasury yields and the dollar while simultaneously weighing on gold.

From a positioning perspective, there are signs that much of the excess optimism has already been removed from the market. Bloomberg-tracked gold ETF holdings have declined by 88 tonnes this year to 3,048 tonnes, although holdings remain 282 tonnes higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, speculative positioning in COMEX gold futures has stabilised after recently falling to a two-year low. Managed money and other reportable traders currently hold a net long position of around 171,000 contracts, up from a recent low near 149,000 contracts, but below the one-year average of 194,000 contracts.

The size of speculative exposure is influenced by several factors including volatility, margin requirements, funding costs and momentum. With volatility easing and margin requirements falling from recent peaks, the key missing ingredient for renewed demand is momentum. At present, momentum remains negative due to the downtrend that has been in place since March.

For that picture to improve, gold first needs to reclaim USD 4,500 and then challenge the 50-day moving average near USD 4,600. Until then, traders are likely to remain focused on downside risks while longer-term investors wait for a catalyst capable of shifting attention away from inflation fears and back towards the structural drivers that underpin the broader bull market.

Ultimately, a durable peace agreement and a normalisation of energy markets remain the most likely catalysts for such a shift. Only when inflation concerns begin to fade can investors once again refocus on the longer-term themes that have supported gold throughout this cycle: central bank reserve diversification, growing fiscal debt burdens, currency debasement concerns and an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape.