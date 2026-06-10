Kangana Ranaut Turns Marathi Mulgi In Stunning Paithani Saree, Flaunts HUGE Diamond Ring (PHOTOS)

Kangana Ranaut is promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in full swing. She is shelling major desi fashion goals, and we are loving every bit of it. From stunning motif sarees to paithanis, her love for Indian wear is evident.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved stars, and there's no denying that. She is currently promoting her big-banner movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026. The actress is serving major fashion goals during promotions. Her latest look in a beautiful paithani stole our hearts.

Kangana went for a gorgeous traditional-style paithani paired in orange-yellow coloured hues. The paithani has intricate Indian motifs such as peacock, flowers, and leaves.

Kangana went for a gorgeous gaala-bandh neckpiece along with matching earrings. She completed her look with a simple bindi, while her elegant aura added to the look.

Kangana flaunted a striking, bold eyeliner, minimal blush, a dash of mascara, and muted nude lipstick.

Kangana also donned a big rock on her finger, looking super stunning. Talking about her film, the film tells the untold, real-life story of the hospital staff and nurses who stood their ground to save 400 lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.