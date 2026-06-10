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Mozambicans Reports Nin Deaths in South Africa Xenophobic Violence

Mozambicans Reports Nin Deaths in South Africa Xenophobic Violence


2026-06-10 03:51:48
(MENAFN) Mozambique has reported that nine of its citizens lost their lives during a wave of xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals in South Africa, according to reports on Tuesday.

The country’s Information Office said in a statement that authorities have already initiated diplomatic steps to bring back the remains of six of the victims. The killings occurred during unrest that first broke out in Mossel Bay, located in South Africa’s Western Cape province, before later spreading to surrounding areas.

The statement also noted that the escalation of anti-immigrant attacks has led to the return of more than 700 Mozambican citizens from the Western Cape, while leaving many others displaced as the violence intensified.

In the past 24 hours alone, 169 Mozambican nationals, including 16 children, were repatriated as part of ongoing evacuation and support efforts coordinated through Mozambique’s diplomatic and consular missions in South Africa. Additional groups have continued to arrive as the evacuation process expanded.

Overall, around 800 Mozambican nationals are believed to have been impacted by the violence in Mossel Bay, which began at the end of May and subsequently spread across nearby areas.

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