Leaders Laud PM Modi's Dedicated Service, Contribution To Viksit Bharat

Delhi Leaders Praise PM Modi's Dedication

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra lauded the Prime Minister's dedication to the nation. "Today, people across the country are praying for Prime Minister Modi's long, healthy, and active life. For the invaluable service he has rendered to the people of the country, no section remains untouched by the Prime Minister's schemes," Malhotra said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years have been marked by continuous service. Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM said, "Today, the PM has completed the longest tenure of any Prime Minister serving the country, a tenure marked by continuous service without taking a single day off... Today, every citizen of the country wishes to thank him and express deep gratitude for his contribution toward a 'Viksit Bharat'," Gupta said.

Congratulations Pour In for Historic Tenure

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav also congratulated the Prime Minister, saying that under the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the country had reached new heights over the last 12 years.

Other than the Vice President, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA allies, global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)