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Zelenskyy Joins Estonia Summit with Nordic, Baltic Leaders
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Estonia on Tuesday to participate in a summit bringing together leaders from Nordic and Baltic countries, according to reports.
He reached the Estonian capital Tallinn after a recent visit to the United Kingdom, where he took part in discussions under the E3-plus-Ukraine format alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Ahead of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) meeting scheduled for later in the day, Zelenskyy said he had discussed efforts to strengthen Europe’s anti-ballistic defense systems and preparations for an agreement under the Drone Deal framework with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.
“The teams are working, and the main thing is that there be more protection in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on US social media platform X.
According to reports, he emphasized Ukraine’s urgent needs in enhancing air defense capabilities, addressing regional security challenges, and advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving what he described as a “dignified peace.”
Zelenskyy also said he briefed the Finnish leader on Kyiv’s ongoing contacts with European and American partners, expressing gratitude to Finland for its continued support, including military assistance packages and contributions to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative.
He reached the Estonian capital Tallinn after a recent visit to the United Kingdom, where he took part in discussions under the E3-plus-Ukraine format alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Ahead of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) meeting scheduled for later in the day, Zelenskyy said he had discussed efforts to strengthen Europe’s anti-ballistic defense systems and preparations for an agreement under the Drone Deal framework with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.
“The teams are working, and the main thing is that there be more protection in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on US social media platform X.
According to reports, he emphasized Ukraine’s urgent needs in enhancing air defense capabilities, addressing regional security challenges, and advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving what he described as a “dignified peace.”
Zelenskyy also said he briefed the Finnish leader on Kyiv’s ongoing contacts with European and American partners, expressing gratitude to Finland for its continued support, including military assistance packages and contributions to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative.
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