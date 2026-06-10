VIRAL 26-Year-Old Security Guard Wins ₹15 Crore In Lottery Eyes Rolex, Mahindra Thar And UAE Properties

After winning the Lucky Day draw of the UAE Lottery, a 26-year-old security guard from Nepal became a billionaire. Tayab Khan, an Abu Dhabi resident, was one of five friends who jointly purchased the ticket that won the Dh30 million prize, or around Rs 78 crore. According to Gulf News, each friend contributed Dh50 towards the ticket purchase. After dividing the winnings equally, Khan received Dh6 million, approximately Rs 15 crore.

On May 27, during the Eid Al Adha holiday, the winning numbers were chosen. Khan did not watch the draw live since he was working a night shift at the time. Rather, he received an email notification of the victory.

"I had received similar emails before for small prizes, so I didn't think much of it," said Tayab. "But when I opened the email and saw Dh30 million, my hands were shaking, my legs were shaking. It felt like a dream."

Since early 2024, Khan and his four pals have been purchasing lottery tickets on a daily basis after learning about it on Facebook. "There are five of us in total. We bought tickets on a regular basis by pooling our money," he stated. "Each week, one person would take turns selecting the numbers." Their determination finally paid off after months of participation and a few smaller wins along the way.

"There were times when it felt like it wasn't going to happen, but we never lost hope," Khan added.

What Will He Do With The Money?

With his share of the prize money, Khan plans to leave his current profession and focus on investments and business opportunities. "I won't continue working in the same role," a jubilant Tayab Khan revealed. "It's time to move on and explore new directions. I want to get into investing or business instead of the security sector."

One of his top priorities is to provide a better life for his family in Nepal. He said buying a home for them has always been his biggest goal.

"My first goal was always to buy a good house for my family. Now I can build a proper house in a good location with everything a family needs." Khan's uncle, who assisted him in relocating to the United Arab Emirates years prior, was the first person he told about the victory.

Although he plans to use most of the money for long term investments, Khan also hopes to fulfil a couple of personal dreams. A luxury watch and a new vehicle are high on his list.

"I have been eyeing a Mahindra Thar Jeep and a Rolex watch," he said. He is also exploring opportunities in the UAE property market and hopes to invest in real estate.