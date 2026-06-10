PM Modi Celebrates 4,399 Days In Office As Prime Minister: 'Devoted By Nature, A King With....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a major political milestone as he became the longest-serving Prime Minister of the country since the inception of the Constitution of India. On 10 June, PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office as Prime Minister, overtaking the record of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The later served for a period of 4,398 uninterrupted days as the head of an elected government after the first general elections in 1952.

To celebrate this occasion, PM Modi in a post on X remarked,“Public service is the greatest measure of good governance. It is only the individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication, and a sense of duty who earns the trust of the people.”

As he reflected on the values of public service, humility and duty that form the foundation of good governance, he added,“One who is devoted by nature, ever intent on the welfare of his subjects. A king with a humble soul indeed attains the highest glory.”

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1How many days has PM Modi served as Prime Minister of India?⌵

As of June 10, PM Modi has served 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in Indian history.

2What milestone did PM Modi achieve on June 10, 2023?⌵

On June 10, 2023, PM Modi became the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, surpassing the previous record held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

3Why is PM Modi's tenure considered significant in India's political history?⌵

PM Modi's tenure is significant as it marks over a decade of uninterrupted leadership, reflecting sustained public support and a transformative impact on governance and India's global standing.

4What did PM Modi say about public service on his milestone day?⌵

PM Modi emphasized that public service is the greatest measure of good governance and that trust is earned through dedication and humility.

5How does PM Modi's leadership compare to that of Jawaharlal Nehru?⌵

While Nehru served a total of 16 years, PM Modi is recognized for his continuous leadership over more than 12 years, marking a new record for elected prime ministers in India.