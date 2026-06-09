Project Qatar 2026 Opens Its Doors

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2026 edition of Project Qatar kicked off Tuesday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), underscoring the strength of Qatar's economy amidst regional challenges, with the construction sector emerging as a crucial player in driving economic progress.

Running until June 11 under the theme 'Manufacture, Build, Innovate', the exhibition was inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani, in the presence of engineer Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer, president of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), alongside a number of senior officials, ambassadors, and representatives of diplomatic missions.

Hayat Bayan, Commercial & Operations director at IFP Qatar, said the event reflects the ongoing transformation of Qatar's construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. It also aims to strengthen integration between industry, technology, and smart building solutions, supporting sustainable development goals and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Bayan said,“The launch of this year's edition of Project Qatar amid ongoing regional developments reflects the resilience of the Qatari economy and its ability to navigate challenges, while reaffirming the pivotal role of the construction sector as a key driver of economic development in the country.”

According to Bayan, the participation of 25 international companies“stands as a testament to global confidence” in the growth potential of Qatar's construction market, underscoring the conviction among international players that the sector“offers genuine and sustainable opportunities.”

She said,“This international presence also highlights the expanding scope of economic partnerships and Qatar's success in strengthening its position as a regional hub for investment.”

Bayan explained that the exhibition has evolved into a comprehensive professional platform that brings together the public and private sectors under one roof, enabling contractors, suppliers, developers, and investors to explore new collaboration opportunities and discover the latest products, machinery, smart building solutions, and advanced industrial technologies.

She said,“This year's edition features a dedicated B2B Matchmaking Platform, offering targeted business meetings between buyers, suppliers, contractors, developers, government entities, and international investors, with the aim of transforming professional networking into tangible business opportunities and long-term strategic alliances.

“The exhibition's role extends beyond showcasing products and services. It serves as a practical platform for accelerating partnerships and business expansion by connecting companies directly with decision-makers and future projects, creating new opportunities for partnerships and investments.”

Bayan said this year's edition brings together 145 exhibitors, including 120 local companies and 25 international firms representing a broad range of sectors related to construction, building materials, industrial technologies, energy, engineering services, smart city solutions, and sustainable infrastructure.

“This strong turnout underscores growing confidence in the Qatari market and its continued appeal for high-value investments and partnerships,” Bayan pointed out.

Bayan noted that the exhibition will host the Excellence in Industry & Innovation Awards, organised in collaboration with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), to recognise pioneering initiatives, projects, and companies in the construction sector.

In addition, the event will feature a dedicated Startup Stage, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with a platform to showcase their innovative solutions to investors, major corporations, and key industry stakeholders.

Engineer Khalid al-Najjar, Technical Office director at Ashghal, said:“Ashghal's participation as Strategic Partner reflects its leading role in shaping the development landscape and advancing infrastructure projects.”

Abdulaziz Ibrahim al-Tamimi, CEO of Qatar Primary Materials Company, said:“Participating in the event as Diamond Sponsor provides an ideal opportunity to highlight the company's solutions, services, and products.”

Ali Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, acting general manager of Qatar Chamber, said:“The chamber's participation as Business Community Partner reflects our strategic commitment to empowering the Qatari private sector and expanding its contribution to major economic events.”

Project Qatar 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (the Government Partner), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Government Partner), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) as Sustainability Partner, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) as Development Partner, Al Sraiya Holding Group (Platinum Sponsor), Suhail Industrial Holding Group (Industrial Sponsor), DHL (Logistics Partner), BNI Qatar (Business Networking Partner), and Saur Qatar (Silver Sponsor).

Project Qatar DECC economy diplomatic missions