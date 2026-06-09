Juneteenth Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Soul Country Rodeo Experience At The Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) returns to Cowtown Coliseum for a special Juneteenth edition of the BPIR's Soul Country Rodeo Experience, bringing together Black Western heritage, rodeo competition, community wellness, music, and cultural celebration as part of the 2026 Texas Connection Series residency.

Held in the heart of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the Juneteenth weekend experience will honor the enduring legacy and cultural contributions of Black cowboys, cowgirls, horsemen, Buffalo Soldiers, pioneers, and community leaders whose influence helped shape the American West and continues to impact generations today. Adding to the experience, the Dallas County Buffalo Soldiers will participate in the Opening Ceremonies at both performances, and will host a special exhibit featuring historical artifacts, offering fans an opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate this important chapter of American history.

The Soul Country Rodeo Experience officially begins Friday, June 19, with the Fort Worth regional competition for Soul Country Music Star, the national competition and showcase dedicated to uplifting Black country music artists nationwide. Regional winners from cities across the country advance to the national finals for the opportunity to compete for a $10,000 grand prize, additional prizes, and the chance to tour with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

during the 2027 season. Tickets and artist registration information for regional competitions of Soul Country Music Star are available now at .

Continuing the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 20, the BPIR and BPIR Foundation, in partnership with the Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation, will kick off the day with an exclusive VIP Brunch presented by NOWINCLUDED, powered by Acclinate, with celebrity moderator Trisha Mann Grant, star of the daytime drama Beyond the Gates, focused on community, connection, and lupus awareness. The experience begins with a health fair featuring local organizations and wellness resources centered on women's health, hair and skin, and lupus, followed by an inspiring brunch conversation on health advocacy and empowerment. The event reflects BPIR's continued commitment to uplifting communities through education, wellness, outreach, and its national“Riding Across America for Community Health” initiative.

The celebration culminates with the main event on Saturday, as“The Greatest Show on Dirt,” the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Texas Connection Series, presents two action-packed rodeo performances at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Audiences will experience the excitement and skill of ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, ladies steer undecorating, barrel racing, breakaway roping, relay racing, and bull riding. Youth events including; junior breakaway roping, junior barrels, and pee wee barrels will also take center stage, reflecting BPIR's ongoing commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of rodeo talent.

“For the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, Juneteenth is more than a holiday, it is an opportunity to honor the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls whose contributions helped build the American West but were often left out of history books,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of BPIR.“As BPIR often says, Juneteenth is a time not only to remember the freedom that was won, but also to ensure that future generations know their history, tell their stories, and create new stories of their own.”

Additional Texas Connection Series dates at Cowtown Coliseum include:

. Saturday, August 15 – Unity in Every Ride, Family in Every Heart

. Saturday, October 17 – Texas Buckle Series Championships

Tickets for the 2026 BPIR Texas Connection Series are on sale now. Families, schools, youth groups, and community organizations are encouraged to book early for preferred seating and group packages, with tickets and show information available at , the Cowtown Coliseum box office, cowtowncoliseum, and AXS. For sponsorships, partnerships and vendor opportunities, contact the BPIR National Development Team at....

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is the nation's premier African American touring rodeo association. Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West, BPIR is proudly led today by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, making it the only African American touring rodeo association in the world owned and operated by a Black woman. Touring major cities across the United States annually, BPIR presents world-class rodeo competition while serving as a powerful cultural platform advancing national and global awareness of Black Western heritage.

About Soul Country Music Star

Soul Country Music StarTM is a premier country music competition and showcase dedicated to uplifting Black country music artists. Founded by Executive Producer Margo Wade LaDrew of Wade & Associates Group, on the principle that country music is a genre for everyone, SCMS highlights the diverse voices that have long contributed to its history while creating new opportunities for rising talent.

About Cowtown Coliseum

Situated in the heart of the National Historic District known as The Stockyards, the 3,000-capacity Cowtown Coliseum opened in 1908 and welcomed millions of guests through its doors. The unique venue is also the world's only year-round rodeo and the first-ever indoor arena in the United States to host rodeos. Recognized by the Texas Historical Commission as a Texas Historical Landmark, the arena is the site of Elvis Presley's earliest concerts and the location where many commercials, music videos, and TV shows have been filmed, including Pure Country, Dallas, Little Women, and more.

Cowtown Coliseum hosted PBR's first event in 1993, as well as PBR World Finals, the marquee individual championship event in professional bull riding. Cowtown Coliseum is managed by Legends Global, the world and leading premium live experiences company, and is a joint venture between Stockyards Heritage Development Co., a partnership between Majestic Realty Co. and Hickman Investments, and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the world's premier bull riding organization – the result of a public/private partnership with the City of Fort Worth.

NOWINCLUDED, powered by Acclinate, is on a mission to empower one million community members to take actions for better health. As a safe and supportive space, we help underrepresented communities connect with others who share similar health experiences. We pride ourselves on meeting our community both in-person and online, fostering trust and providing a platform for every voice to be heard.