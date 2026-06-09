Lane Intelligence Brings Identity-Verified Capacity Sourcing To Freight Brokers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New TFX feature matches brokers with carriers based on verified delivery history, real-time truck proximity and posted equipment

DALLAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight brokers have long accepted a fundamental flaw in carrier search: results built on where a carrier has been, not where the carrier has delivered or wants to go. Highway is expanding its TFX platform with Lane Intelligence, a capacity sourcing feature purpose-built to show brokers which carriers have actually run the lane, which have a truck nearby, and which are actively posting capacity on it.

Legacy carrier search tools lean on noisy, low-quality signals like ELD patterns and inspection records that suggest where a carrier might be, not where it actually runs. That means a carrier driving through a market registers as active there, even if it never picked up or delivered the load. Lane Intelligence matches on actual pickup and delivery data, then layers three real time capacity signals on top to rank the carriers most likely to cover the load.

“Brokers have been making sourcing decisions with incomplete information. Lane Intelligence puts verified lane data, real time availability and identity verification into one search, so the first call is the right call,” said Mark Ford, Chief Capacity Officer, Highway.“We built this on the largest carrier identity dataset in freight, and we are putting it directly into the sourcing workflow where brokers need it most.”

Lane Intelligence surfaces three capacity indicators on every carrier result:



Trucks Nearby shows a verified truck near the load's origin in real time.

Posted Truck shows a carrier actively posting available equipment on the lane. Lane History shows how many times a carrier has picked up and delivered on that specific lane in the past 120 days.



Results are ranked by how likely a carrier is to accept the load. The platform weighs each carrier against the specific load, blending real-time availability with verified delivery history and posted capacity. For loads picking up soon, current availability drives the ranking. For loads further out, it leans more heavily on proven lane history.

“Most tools hand brokers a list and let them sort it out. Lane Intelligence does the work before the list appears. The carriers who rise to the top are there because the data says they should be, not because of where they happened to be driving,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer, Highway.

Every carrier in Lane Intelligence results has cleared three layers of Carrier Identity® verification. Identity documents, ELD data, cargo insurance and service area are confirmed before a carrier name appears. Carriers that do not pass do not appear. It is that verification standard that earned Highway recognition as a 2026 Fraud Fighters Award winner in the Solution Providers category from FreightWaves.

About Highway

Media Contact:

Jessica Ballew

Highway

...



A video accompanying this announcement is available at

Lane Intelligence is now available to TFX customers. The feature connects directly to Offer Manager, enabling brokers to search, evaluate and book within a single workflow. For more information, visit