Victim Counselling And Payments Increase In Switzerland

Of the 55,260 counselling sessions, 72% were sought by female victims or relatives, the FSO said on Tuesday; 17% of those seeking help were minors at the time of counselling. According to the FSO, just over 40% were Swiss nationals.

The counselling sessions most frequently concerned bodily harm or assault. A third of the counselling sessions centred on blackmail, coercion or threats. A further 28% of the consultations concerned sexual offences, according to the report.

+ Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

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