MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rapid progress in AI tools designed for everyday users has prompted the Catholic Church to strengthen its engagement with the companies shaping the next generation of digital technology. That involvement has drawn criticism from multiple directions.

It would be illuminating to hear what other tech firms like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) have to say about the Pope's Magnifica Humanitas in...

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