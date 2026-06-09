MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North America IoT Market offers opportunities in enterprise digitization and 5G integration, with growth in cloud and edge IoT solutions. Key sectors include Manufacturing, Automotive, and Healthcare. Software and 5G lead technology trends, while Mexico emerges as a fast-growing market within the region.

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America IoT Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America IoT Market is a robust and dynamic regional ecosystem, propelled by extensive enterprise digitization, progressive 5G infrastructure rollout, and the growing integration of cloud-connected and edge-enabled IoT frameworks across industrial, commercial, and public sectors. In 2024, the market stands at USD 167.5 billion, with projections anticipating it to reach USD 387 billion by 2031. This growth is fueled by increased software platform uptake, expanded IoT application in Manufacturing & Automotive, and intensified IoT usage across sectors such as IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Energy & Utilities. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~13.03%, as regional enterprises bolster their investments in scalable, intelligent IoT solutions to enhance operational efficiency and accommodate the evolving complexity of connected device ecosystems.

Key Drivers:



5G/Cellular Connectivity: The segment is experiencing rapid growth at an 18.06% CAGR, vital for facilitating high-speed, low-latency IoT connectivity. Its share is anticipated to increase from 22.99% in 2024 to 31.14% by 2031.

Software Component Growth: Growing at a 16.63% CAGR, software reflects the shift towards intelligent IoT platforms and application-driven solutions, with its share expected to rise from 28.00% in 2024 to 34.99% by 2031.

Healthcare Sector Demand: Healthcare leads as the fastest-growing segment at a 17.23% CAGR, thanks to the rising use of connected medical devices and remote patient monitoring infrastructures. Manufacturing & Automotive: Holding the largest share at 27.46% in 2024, this sector is projected to expand to 30.67% by 2031, underscoring significant IoT integration in smart factory automation and connected vehicles.

Challenges:



On-Premise Deployment: Declining preference, dropping from a 22.99% share in 2024 to 18.50% by 2031, as Cloud and Edge Computing gain traction.

Media & Entertainment: The slowest-growing segment at a 7.54% CAGR, with its share declining from 4.18% in 2024 to 3.00% by 2031.

Wi-Fi Technology Share: Expected decline from 30.99% in 2024 to 27.31% by 2031 as 5G/Cellular becomes more dominant. USA's Regional Share Decline: Predicted to fall from 76.12% in 2024 to 73.85% by 2031 due to Mexico's and Canada's faster growth rates.

Report Highlights:



The market is projected to nearly double from USD 167.5 billion in 2024 to USD 387 billion by 2031 at a ~13.03% CAGR.

Services lead the components with a 38.99% share in 2024, while software grows the fastest at a ~16.63% CAGR.

Cloud deployments dominate at a 52.00% share in 2024, set to expand to 58.01% by 2031, reflecting a shift towards cloud and edge strategies.

Manufacturing & Automotive continue to be the largest end users, expanding from a 27.46% share to 30.67% by 2031. The USA remains the largest country contributor, while Mexico emerges as the fastest-growing region in the North American IoT market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis

5. North America IoT Market By Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

6. North America IoT Market By Deployment

6.1. Cloud

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Edge Computing

7. North America IoT Market By Technology

7.1. Wi-Fi

7.2. 5G / Cellular

7.3. Bluetooth

7.4. RFID

7.5. Others

8. North America IoT Market By End User

8.1. IT & Telecommunications

8.2. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

8.3. Government & Public Sector

8.4. Healthcare

8.5. Retail & E-Commerce

8.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

8.7. Energy & Utilities

8.8. Media & Entertainment

8.9. Other Industries

9. North America IoT Market By Country

9.1. Key Points

9.2. USA

9.3. Canada

9.4. Mexico

9.5. Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cisco Systems

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Microsoft Corporation

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Intel Corporation

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments

12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI and Machine Learning in IoT Analytics & Automation

12.2. Edge Computing and Fog Architecture Evolution

12.3. 5G-Enabled IoT Connectivity and Network Slicing

12.4. Digital Twin Technology and Industrial IoT Integration

12.5. IoT Security Frameworks and Zero Trust Architecture

13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. GDPR and IoT Data Protection Compliance Requirements

13.2. NIST IoT Cybersecurity Framework and Standards

13.3. ISO/IEC 27001 and IoT Information Security Management

13.4. Sector-Specific Compliance (HIPAA, IEC 62443, PCI-DSS)

13.5. National IoT Policies and Regulatory Mandates

14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. North America IoT Investment and Enterprise Digital Spending

14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Chain Disruptions

14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Trends

14.4. IoT Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption

14.5. Economic Conditions and IT Budget Prioritization

15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. SME Adoption of IoT-as-a-Service Models

15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure IoT Expansion

15.3. Smart City and Industrial IoT Growth Opportunities

15.4. Emerging Country Markets and Regional IoT Adoption

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants

16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. IoT Device Security and Vulnerability Management

16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Infrastructure

16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

16.4. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns

16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across Regional Markets

17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook

18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables

Companies Featured



Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Intel Corporation

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