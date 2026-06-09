Chhattisgarh Cabinet Clears Power Transcom IPO, Farm Scheme Revamp

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 9 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, took several important decisions aimed at public welfare in agriculture, transport, energy and mining sectors.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao described these approvals as major steps towards the state's long-term development and economic strengthening.

The Cabinet gave in-principle approval for listing the Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited on the stock exchange through an initial public offering (IPO). This move is expected to allow ordinary citizens and investors to participate in the company's growth, enhance its financial strength, improve transparency and attract more investments. The company's board of directors has been authorised to complete all necessary procedures for the IPO.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved a scheme to boost agriculture. The scheme, named Krishak Unnati Yojana, will be revamped from the Kharif 2026 season. To reduce over-dependence on paddy and promote crop diversification, farmers growing alternative Kharif crops such as pulses, oilseeds, maize, kodo, kutki, ragi and cotton will receive input assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre. The benefits will be disbursed transparently through the Integrated Farmer Portal, AgriStack registration and digital crop surveys. The scheme is also expected to promote water conservation and sustainable farming practices.

For the Public Distribution System, the Cabinet approved procurement of chana through the e-auction platform for distribution in the financial year 2026–27. The Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation has been authorised to undertake the procurement with a maximum service charge of 0.25 per cent. The current arrangement has also been extended for three months from April to June 2026 to ensure continued food and nutritional security for ration card holders.

The Council of Ministers decided to transfer the Yoga Department from the Social Welfare Department to the Medical Education Department. This restructuring aims to integrate Yoga more effectively with the AYUSH system for better coordination in education, training and research.

Under the“Prime Minister's e-Bus Sewa” scheme, the Cabinet approved the Direct Debit Mandate under the Payment Security Mechanism for operating 240 electric buses in Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Bilaspur and Korba. This initiative will help reduce urban pollution and provide modern, affordable public transport to citizens.

The validity of the stamp duty exemption for land purchases by the Naya Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority has been extended till March 31, 2028, to accelerate infrastructure development in the new capital region.

To enhance transparency in the mining sector, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minerals Rules 2009, making RFID tags and vehicle tracking systems mandatory for mineral transport vehicles. A modern technology-based system will also be implemented for assessing mineral grades and quantities. Storage fees and security deposits have been increased, while ease-of-doing-business measures, such as additional land approvals and the integration of storage licences, have been introduced to curb illegal activities.