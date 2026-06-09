Congress Protests Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's RS Nomination In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 9 (IANS) A major political controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after the nomination of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan was declared invalid by the Returning Officer following objections raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, triggering sharp reactions from the Congress and adding fresh uncertainty to the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in the state.

The dramatic development unfolded while Congress legislators were leaving Bhopal for Bengaluru as part of the party's strategy ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls. Around 45 Congress members and MLAs had already departed on a special flight, while another batch of legislators and senior party leaders was preparing to leave when news of the rejection of Natarajan's nomination reached them.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha strongly disputed the grounds cited for the objection, alleging that misinformation was being spread regarding Natarajan's candidature. Clarifying the issue, Tankha said no criminal case had been registered against Natarajan.

He explained that the matter related only to a notice asking why proceedings for recovery of Rs 10 crore in compensation should not be initiated against her and several others.

According to him, Natarajan's lawyer had already submitted a reply to the notice, and no FIR had been lodged in the case.“Confusion is being deliberately created about Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. There is no registered criminal case against her. A notice was merely issued seeking an explanation, and a response has already been filed. No FIR has been registered,” Tankha wrote on X.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the BJP of attempting to capture a Congress Rajya Sabha seat through what he termed“undemocratic tactics.” He alleged that the ruling party was deliberately trying to derail the Congress campaign through administrative and procedural manoeuvres.

Kamal Nath claimed that the flight carrying Congress legislators was subjected to delays in receiving take-off clearance and alleged that BJP leaders intentionally challenged Natarajan's nomination before creating a commotion within the Assembly premises.

“The BJP is bent on violating all political norms to snatch the Congress party's Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. However, the Congress will not be intimidated by such tactics, and the BJP will face a humiliating defeat,” Nath said.

The episode has injected fresh political tension into the Rajya Sabha contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress and BJP are locked in an intense battle over numbers and strategy ahead of the election.