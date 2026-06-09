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Major Aditya Pratap Singh Gets Shaurya Chakra For Bravery WATCH


2026-06-09 10:45:25
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian Army's Major Aditya Pratap Singh has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for showing exceptional courage during a military operation in a border area of Arunachal Pradesh. His bravery, leadership and commitment during the challenging mission earned him the prestigious gallantry award.

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AsiaNet News

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