Apple Unveils AI-Powered Maps, Wallet And Find My Features With 2027 Software Updates

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday announced a range of new features across its services ecosystem as part of its 2027 software releases, introducing artificial intelligence-powered enhancements to Maps, Wallet, Find My, Podcasts, iCloud and Fitness+.

The company said the updates are designed to make everyday experiences more useful, intelligent and convenient for users across its devices.

Announcing the new features, Eddy Cue said the company is focused on bringing powerful new capabilities to hundreds of millions of users through its services platform.

Among the major updates, Apple Maps is set to receive an enhanced Flyover experience that combines aerial imagery with artificial intelligence to offer more detailed and realistic views of selected cities around the world.

The feature is intended to help users explore destinations virtually, whether they are planning a trip or simply discovering new places.

Apple is also introducing Local Lists in Maps for users in the United States. The feature will surface curated collections of places based on local trends and insights, helping users discover popular restaurants, family-friendly attractions and other destinations.

The company said the recommendations are generated with privacy protections and are not linked to individual users.

The Find My service is gaining new location-sharing controls that will allow users to share their location for a specific number of minutes, hours or days, or until a chosen date and time.

Users will also be able to temporarily pause location sharing for certain contacts until the end of the day.

Apple said the feature is designed to offer greater flexibility when attending events, travelling with friends or planning surprises.

On the Apple Watch, the company is replacing separate Find Devices, Find Items and Find People apps with a single unified Find My application.

The new app features a map-focused interface and includes tools such as directions, sound alerts, contact information and Precision Finding support for compatible devices, including paired iPhones, AirTags and AirPods.

Apple Wallet is also receiving a significant upgrade with the introduction of AI-powered bill splitting through Apple Cash.

Using Apple Intelligence, users will be able to scan receipts with their iPhone camera or upload photos of bills to automatically calculate and divide expenses among friends.

The system can identify individual items on a receipt and calculate each person's share, including taxes and tips, allowing users to settle payments directly through Apple Cash.