Light Rains Lash Delhi, IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts: Full Weather Forecast
As per the district-wise 'nowcast warnings', the Delhi weather department issued a red alert in South West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi and South East Delhi. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in North West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi and East Delhi.Also Read | Red alert for coastal Karnataka; Delhi, UP, Haryana may see thunderstorms
Earlier, the weather department had issued a yellow alert, forecasting,“Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards evening/night.”
Not just in Delhi, but rain alerts have been issued in parts of NCR as well. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the IMD said,“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) in the entire Delhi and NCR.”Also Read | When will Monsoon arrive in Delhi-NCR after delayed onset in Kerala? IMD says....
It also predicted a hail storm/thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) in parts of Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan)."
The IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur during next 2 hours in Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Bharatpur (Rajasthan)."
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