TMC Rift: Speaker To Decide On Rebel Mps' Seating, Says WB Minister

Speaker to decide on TMC MPs' seating request

After 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament reportedly requested separate seating arrangements, West Bengal Minister Bhaskar Bhattacharya on Tuesday said that the matter will be decided as per the Constitution and by the Speaker concerned.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya said that the issue lies within the ambit of constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures, and it is ultimately for the Speaker to take a call on the matter, including any decision related to symbols or seating arrangements. "They have understood late. So, it is better late than never, always. Now, what they are thinking about this, it is up to them. It's their decision. If they decide that they will not be with Mamata Banerjee or TMC original and they will get the support of the legal frame according to the Constitution, that they should get the symbol, that will be decided by the Constitution, that will be decided by the Speaker. Let the matter be decided over there," he said.

The remarks come after 20 TMC MPs reportedly wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament. Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh had said, "We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal, and we are against the lawlessness, misgovernance and unemployment in the state of West Bengal over the past few years."

Bhattacharya slams Mahua Moitra over Yusuf Pathan remarks

Meanwhile, reacting to TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comments directed at fellow party MP Yusuf Pathan over his visit to New Delhi and her insinuation questioning whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him, Bhattacharya launched a sharp attack on Moitra, alleging that she was attempting to rebuild her public image following her suspension from Parliament.

He further said that Moitra should first answer questions regarding the reasons for her suspension from the House. "Go to Mahua Moitra and ask her why she is telling all these things, nonsense. Okay, she is thinking herself is a great leader, great economist and everything. But she was suspended. Now she is trying to put herself before the public about her image. You'd better go and ask what she has done earlier. Why were you suspended from the Parliament?" he asked.

Earlier, in a post on X, Moitra had criticised Yusuf Pathan, writing, "@iamyusufpathan, you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine."

The development comes amid intensifying internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the state elect its first BJP government. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)